Those coats. The bags and berets. And all those sleek dresses and pantsuits.

Meghan Markle might not become an official member of the Royal Family until her May 19 nuptials with Prince Harry, but she is already a fashion icon with her modern but relatable style. Not only is "The Meghan Effect" in full swing (the outfits and accessories she wears often sell out in minutes), but there are numerous fashion blogs dedicated to the former "Suits" actress' every outfit.

The editors behind one of these sites, Meghan's Mirror, recently told The Independent that Markle showcases "what a 21st century woman looks like."

"Meghan is quickly becoming a fashion icon. Her style is modern and on-trend, while still remaining down-to-earth and relatable. People love that her style is familiar, and we could dress in similar outfits for our everyday, 'non-royal' lives," Amanda Dishaw and Christine O'Brien Ross told The Independent.

"She has an extremely high profile, thanks to her new husband-to-be, and she is using that to showcase what a 21st century woman looks like."

People love that Markle is so relatable, the two editors added.

"She is just like us — an American girl from a modern family and a normal upbringing! And yet, she magically captivated the world's most eligible bachelor! People want to capture that magic for their own lives, and the easiest way to do that is through fashion. Because we can apply her style to our non-royal lives, we feel a little more connected with her and a bit more 'royal.'"

Meghan Markle attends the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House on April 21, 2018 in London.

Blogger Charlotte Crawley, who writes about Markle's fashion at Mad About Meghan, told People magazine that her website's traffic has increased by 50 per cent since Markle and Prince Harry's engagement. She's been documenting Markle ever since she saw her speech at a United Nations Women event, Crawley told the magazine.

"I immediately thought, 'This is a woman of substance,'" she said. "Why not document her journey on a blog?"

Part of what makes Markle's style so popular is that it's accessible, Meghan's Mirror editor Ross told People, noting the items that have been most popular with their readers are Markle's Everlane leather tote, which costs US$165, and her Kamik Sienna snow boots, which cost US$96.

"She's down to earth, she wears ripped jeans, she shops at J.Crew," Ross said.

Meghan Markle attends the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 alongside Prince Harry at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018.

Of course, not all of Markle's outfits are so wallet-friendly.

Her Stella McCartney coat for her first official visit to Wales came with a $2,536 price tag, according to Elle. And she got some flak on Twitter for the Ralph & Russo gown she bought for her official engagement photos. That dress cost $102,000, according to People.

But Markle also reportedly pays for her own wardrobe. Don't forget that she was a TV star! Markle made $64,000 per episode of "Suits," Fortune reports.

Meghan Markle arriving for a visit to youth-orientated radio station, Reprezent FM, in Brixton, south London to learn about its work supporting young people.

Markle has also earned praise for wearing a number of Canadian pieces, including the classic camel coat by Canadian designer Smythe that she wore on her second official joint engagement with Prince Harry.

"Meghan has shown unwavering commitment to her timeless style," Smythe co-designers Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe told Hello magazine.

"[Markle]'s owned this coat for over a year and has worn it previously," they added, casting a similarity to the Duchess of Cambridge, who has famously re-worn several favourite pieces.

But Markle's biggest fashion moment — her wedding — is still to come.

And we're in for a treat, as the bride-to-be is reportedly going to wear two different wedding dresses.

Markle will wear "an elaborate yet traditional bridal gown for the ceremony and reception, and a glamorous, more sophisticated dress for the evening," according to Vanity Fair.

