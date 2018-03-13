Meghan Markle’s White Beret Is Likely A Tribute To Princess Diana

Meghan Markle isn't officially part of the Royal Family just yet, but that hasn't stopped her from borrowing style cues from her future family members.

On Monday, the former "Suits" star stepped out with fiancé Prince Harry; future brother- and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; future parents-in-law, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall; and Queen Elizabeth II for Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Looking chic and polished, Markle paired a navy dress with a stunning white coat designed by one of Kate Middleton's favourite British designers, Amanda Wakeley. But while the former actress wowed us with her colour-coordinated outfit, what really caught our attention was her white beret.

Considering this was the first official event Markle attended with the Queen, it makes sense that she would wear one of Her Majesty's style staples. However, Queen Elizabeth isn't the only member of the Royal Family known for her stylish hats.

Meghan Markle attends the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12.

According to Hello magazine, Markle's white beret is likely a nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, since her French hat was designed by one of the late princess' favourite designers, Stephen Jones.

Meghan Markle's beret today is by Stephen Jones, also preferred milliner of the late Princess Diana, who wore one of his berets in 1982. I love a fashion homage. Also, I'm not crying, you're crying. pic.twitter.com/VRR9OVmj4y — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 12, 2018

Hats, specifically berets, became part of Diana's iconic style in the '80s. At that time, Jones created a variety of hats for her, but berets were always his favourite. In a 2017 interview with Vogue, Jones revealed that he embroidered Diana's initials and the Prince of Wales' feathers inside her berets.

"She knew [wearing hats] was part of being royal," Jones said of Diana in an interview with The Daily Mail last year. "She understood from the Queen and the Queen Mother that it was part of the responsibility — to be identifiable. It was a symbol of royalty, to set you apart."

Diana also admitted her fondness of hats after she became the Princess of Wales. "Hats give me confidence," she once reportedly said.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana visit Wales in November 1982. Her suede beret is by John Boyd.

This wouldn't be the first time Markle has paid homage to Prince Harry's late mother. Back in January, the royal-to-be wore an off-the-shoulder plaid top by Theory, which was a subtle nod to both the late princess and Kate Middleton, who are known to love plaid.

Meghan Markle chats with people during a visit to Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18, 2018.

While Markle never got the chance to meet her late mother-in-law, the 36-year-old appears to be taking quite a few royal cues from her, regardless. In addition to style notes, Markle has also adopted a "People's Princess" approach to meeting royal fans.

On her outings thus far, Markle has made an effort to connect with the public by signing autographs, taking selfies, and even greeting fans from the Philippines by speaking Tagalog.

Meghan speaking in Filipino..



How can a woman be so sweet and perfect? ♥️👑 pic.twitter.com/DJxFGpPN41 — Bella 👑🍩🎉🎡 (@izabellafr) February 20, 2018

Markle has clearly made herself a royal to watch, both in style and etiquette.