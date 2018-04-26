All Sections
    • LIVING
    04/26/2018 07:47 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Prince William Will Be Prince Harry's Best Man At The Royal Wedding

    Harry served as best man at Will and Kate's 2011 nuptials.

    • Canadian Press
    Getty Images
    Prince William and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London.

    LONDON — It's a family affair: Britain's royal officials say Prince Harry has asked elder brother Prince William to be best man at his wedding next month.

    Kensington Palace said Thursday that William is "honoured" to be playing the key role when Harry marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

    Harry was best man when William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

    Hannah Mckay / Reuters
    Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for an ANZAC day service at Westminster Abbey in London, April 25, 2018.

    About 600 guests have been invited to watch 33-year-old Harry and Markle, who is 36, tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. About 2,600 neighbours, staff and specially selected members of the public will get to greet the couple outside the chapel.

    The Associated Press

    • Canadian Press
