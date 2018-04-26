People Are Not Happy With Meghan Markle's Final 'Suits' Episode

Meghan Markle walked down the aisle last night in her TV farewell in "Suits," but many people weren't thrilled with her send-off.

The former actress appeared in her last episode for the series (also the show's season 7 finale), in which her character, Rachel Zane, wed longtime boyfriend Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams.

And even though fans of the show got a sneak peek as to what Markle, 36, might look like in her real-life wedding to Prince Harry come May 19 (Markle wore a gorgeous A-line gown by Anne Barge for her TV wedding) some people thought that her final moments on screen — especially her wedding scenes — were rushed.

Am I the only one who didn't like the ending of #SuitsFinale ??? The way Mike & Rachel left was just so sudden and left me feeling confused 😒😞 terrible @Suits_USA @akorsh9 — R1CC1 (@R1CC1) April 26, 2018

Wanted more of a build up for mike and Rachel's departure felt so rushed, needed some waterworks #suitsFinale — Beckham (@JacobBeckham5) April 26, 2018

The way the #SuitsFinale is going so far, the wedding is gonna just be thrown in and seem totally out of place. #Suits — I Watch 2 Much TV (@IHaveAGIF4That) April 26, 2018

Disappointed with #SuitsFinale Mike and Rachel's wedding was so rushed. Their characters deserved a proper sending off!! :( — Barina k (@Barinakaur) April 26, 2018

Others were just plain ol' disappointed.

And many were upset that Rachel Zane and Mike Ross' airtime seemed to be cut down in favour of fellow lawyer Jessica Pearson, played by Gina Torres, with some thinking that the episode served as promotion for the spinoff series centred around Pearson.

This was basically a pilot for Jessica's new show that was blindingly obvious. What annoys me is that all the promo for this finale was the wedding and it literally took up 7 minutes. "Oh and by the way Harvey me and Rachel aren't coming back see ya byeeee" 🙄 #SuitsFinale #Suits — Rebecca Sweeney (@rebeccasweenz) April 26, 2018

Love #suits but I am sad so much of the finale was for Jessica. It was The last time we were going to see mike and Rachel. They deserved more time. We also didn't see any of the mike/ Harvey relationship which is what made the show so special for 7years. #SuitsFinale — Daisy Perez (@AmazinglyDaisy) April 26, 2018

The suits writers are major biscuit heads for that #SuitsFinale it was all about Jessica 🙄 Mike and Rachel deserved SO much better! .. smh 🤦‍♀️



Already missing them 💙 — Chocolate Button (@Juhnetmickerdy) April 26, 2018

To say I was disappointed with the #SuitsFinale might be a bit overreacting however it felt rushed & yet it also felt like they were selling Jessica's new show. Mike and Harvey deserved better than that, as did Rachel and Mike. Also we better get more #TeamDarvey action next year — Future Mrs Clooney (@MsShoegal) April 26, 2018

nah i'm gonna be bitter about this for the longest time we will literally never get to see Machel on screen together like EVER and they gave us this shitty two hour finale that revolved around on jessica who btw left LAST season why is it so goddamn rushed #SuitsFinale — T (@triddlesx) April 26, 2018

USA Network announced in March that Torres would be getting her own "Suits" spinoff series, which will follow her character, Jessica, as she navigates Chicago politics.

But other viewers loved the season finale, in particular Rachel and Mike's wedding.

That wedding scene was so short yet so beautiful 😭❤#SuitsFinale — Nadine Perini (@NadinePerini) April 26, 2018

#SuitsFinale was so good. 😭They really have to get everything right with the new cast for next season or I will just pretend the series ended with S7. @Suits_USA — Stanzilla (@stanzillaz) April 26, 2018

One ardent fan of the show tweeted that the series, which is about a New York City law firm, inspired her to become a lawyer.

Thanks to @Suits_USA I got to be introduced to a profession that would become my career, an inspiring cast that would turn out to be role models & the courage & strength to get through any situation life throws my way. Thank you! #suitsfinale #Suits #meghanmarkle #Inspire pic.twitter.com/RiDcJ5fIZ3 — Trisha Hancock (@trisha_hancock) April 26, 2018

After Markle and Prince Harry, 33, announced their engagement in November, USA Network disclosed Markle's departure from the show, in which she appeared in all seven seasons.

"From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement," the network said in a statement.

"Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to 'Suits,' and we wish her the very best."

In her and Harry's first joint sit-down interview, Markle explained that she was moving on from acting to focus on her work for the Royal Family.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," Markle said.

"It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on ['Suits'] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official engagement photo.

According to "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh, Markle's exit from the series was planned before she and Harry got engaged but after he and the show's writers realized that her relationship with the prince was "burgeoning."

"I sort of had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, 'Hey, what's going on? What are you going to do?'" Korsh told Radio 4's Today in November. "So ... collectively the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people are in love and it's going to work out."

