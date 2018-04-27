It's official: the third royal baby's name is Louis Arthur Charles.

Kensington Palace made the announcement on Twitter today, five days after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to the baby boy at St. Mary Hospital in London. The newborn's official title will be His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Louis (pronounced LOO-ee) is fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father, and his older brother and sister.

The name pays tribute to Prince Charles, who also has Arthur as one of his middle names.

It also honours Louis Mountbatten, Charles' beloved great-uncle and mentor, who was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

The baby boy has three given names, just like his siblings, Prince George Alexander Louis and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

Speculation over the infant's name began in September, immediately after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting their third child. London-based betting company Ladbrokes dubbed Arthur and Albert the top contenders, likely because they are the middle names of princes William and Harry. The former had 5/1 odds, while the latter had 10/1 odds.

Other favourites included James, Frederick and Philip (after the Duke of Edinburgh).

Before Prince Louis' name was revealed, Christian Turner, the global naming director at New York's Siegel+Gale, gave insight into how the royals choose their kids' monikers.

"They won't want to appear old-fashioned or haughty, so choosing a name the public can embrace is equally important [to choosing a traditional one]," Turner previously told Hello magazine. "This is common of the style of this generation of royals, who want to be more down-to-earth than their predecessors."

Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte saw their names jump in popularity after their birth, so it's likely Prince Louis will experience the same thing.

With files from The Associated Press