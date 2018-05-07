Elon Musk and Grimes. Two names one might not naturally associate together. Until now.

That's right, Musk, 46, the multi-billionaire founder of Space-X and Tesla, and Grimes, 30, the critically acclaimed musician and artist whose work defies classification, stepped out together at the Met Gala on Monday evening, moments after Page Six reported the two have quietly been an item for weeks.

Grimes and Elon Musk attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York City.

We can't blame Musk, really - Grimes is a bit of a phenom. The Vancouver-born and raised artist (nee Claire Elise Boucher) had breakout hits in 2012 with her songs "Genesis" and "Oblivion," and she has been nominated for the Polaris prize and has won Junos, including one this year.

ok i'm feeling really stupid for not being at the award show now (i'm rly sick and i didn't think i would win) but THANK u thank you @TheJUNOAwards @TIDAL and @JanelleMonae & every1 who worked on this w me cc: @route_eleven https://t.co/PrUTN2emJV — Grimes (@Grimezsz) March 25, 2018

And apparently, her music indirectly brought them together. Page Six reports that Musk was pondering a tweet that referenced AI, and in particular, a thought experiment, Roko's Basilisk, which ponders a future where evil AI punishes those who did not help bring it into being.

Musk was going to get punny and merge the term with 'rococo' for his tweet, as one does (Rococo is a design style that dates back to 18th century Paris). But Grimes had beaten him to it - back in 2015 when she created a character named Rococo Basilisk for her video, "Flesh Without Blood."

"Elon was researching the idea of joking about Rococo Basilisk, and when he saw Grimes had already joked about it, he reached out to her," an insider told Page Six. "Grimes said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke. They were both poking fun at AI."

Now if that isn't a meet-cute for the ages, we don't know what is. Perhaps another thing bonding them together are their shared Canadian roots - Musk's mother, Maye, was born in Saskatchewan, has a handful of university degrees and a thriving modelling career at 70. Her multi-billionaire son is no slouch either - Musk has plans to launch a mission to Mars in 2022 via his SpaceX spaceship and rocket, currently in development.

So what's next for the reportedly newly minted couple? The sky's the limit, as they say.

Can you incorporate 'rococo basilisk' in your caption for this photo? We bet these two can.

