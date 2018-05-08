Of Course Céline Dion Has A Restraining Order Against Deadpool

Just when you thought Céline Dion's music video with Deadpool couldn't get any better, a behind-the-scenes clip revealed a hilarious twist.

Turns out, the Canadian songstress has a restraining order against the superhero, which means she didn't actually perform in the "Ashes" music video to promote the upcoming film "Deadpool 2."

Instead, she used a hologram.

This could explain the soft, glowing aura she exuded on screen, but then again, Dion has made a name for herself as a fashion queen, so we've come to expect a certain level of radiance from her.

The short clip showed off the 50-year-old singer's sense of humour as she got up close and personal with Deadpool, played by Canadian star, Ryan Reynolds. "You look good, are they real?" she asked, while feeling the superhero's chest.

"Yeah, they're like an A- cup," Deadpool joked.

"Me too," she replied.

Restraining order aside, Dion had nothing but nice things to say about her music video co-star. "What a dancer! Passionate, emotional and impossibly fluid.....What's left to say?" she wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 7, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Dion's comments came after Deadpool revealed he had five bones removed from his body in order to dance with more grace and flexibility in the music video. "Including my collar bones and seven inches of spine, all so I'll just be a little bit more fluid," the hero said in the clip.

At the end of the video, Deadpool also noted that Dion still thinks he's Spider-man, and honestly, we can't blame her for getting the two heroes confused!

Just look at the similarities! Who is who?

Dion and Deadpool certainly make one hilarious duo, and fans can't seem to get enough.

we dont deserve this... we really dont

this is too beautiful — DØntBlink (@GarshasbK) May 7, 2018

Can't wait!😍,Just LOVE Céline,she makes me laugh always🤣🤣🤣 — ⛳ Mira♡ (@MiraEspvlgari) May 8, 2018

Also on HuffPost: