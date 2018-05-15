For the past couple of weeks in the House of Commons, Conservative MPs have been hammering the Liberal government for what they are calling a "carbon tax cover-up."

The Tories are asking why the government has not released an official estimate of how much its proposed carbon pricing plan will cost the average Canadian family.

The Liberals, meanwhile, have been firing back by asking the Conservatives if their party has a plan to fight climate change.

Ah, question period! Where questions can be answered with ... questions.

But the carbon tax kerfuffle isn't just a House spat between the Liberals and the Tories. On the sixth episode of "Backbenchers," we explore how the issue could create a lot more headaches for the government in the future.

We then take a look at Ontario's provincial election, which is already providing us with some Grade A awkward moments.

Watch the full episode embedded above.

Catch "Backbenchers" every other Tuesday, right here on HuffPost Canada.