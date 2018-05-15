It's official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off the market! (We're not crying, you're crying. With happiness, obviously.)

After their hour-long royal wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, the newlyweds gave the crowds something they've been aching to see: their first kiss as husband and wife.

And holy all-things-royal, did they ever live up to our expectations.

Check. This. Out.

Prince Harry kisses his wife Meghan as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018.

They look so in love.

And we can't get enough.

The sweet and all-too-brief moment happened on the steps of the chapel, just before the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex got into their carriage for a ride along the Long Way to St. George's Hall for the lunchtime reception.

According to Buckingham Palace, this is where the wedding cake will be cut and the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Markle will make their speeches.

When that's over, the couple will make their way to Frogmore House for the evening reception.

Harry and Markle's full-on kiss has come a long way since the couple displayed their PDA for the first time in public at the Invictus Games in Toronto last September.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

After melting our hearts with their obvious signs of affection (Holding hands! Whispering sweet nothings! Actual touching!) while watching a wheelchair tennis match, Harry and Markle took their love one step further when Harry gave his then-girlfriend a furtive smooch on the cheek during the Games' closing ceremony, and we all lost it.

Prince Harry kissing Meghan Markle is the best picture we've seen ALL YEAR! https://t.co/A6eHd8Fqwa pic.twitter.com/MHofZQ6obE — HELLO! (@hellomag) October 1, 2017

But that was it. No kiss on the lips, no Markle leaning in to her boyfriend's embrace. No hug. Just a quick side kiss and they were done.

But that PDA was more than we ever got from Prince William and then-girlfriend Kate Middleton before the two got hitched in 2011.

On the day of their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with other members of the Royal Family, waved to the crowd on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, before Will and Kate kissed — twice! — in front of adoring fans.

Prince William and Kate Middleton kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

According to reports, after their first kiss, which, let's be honest, was way too quick, Will told his bride, "One more," and the couple embraced to the cheers of millions.

