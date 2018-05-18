We already knew the royal wedding was going to be the event of the year, and all the A-listers who have arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials are proof-positive.

On Saturday, guests started arriving as early as 9:30 a.m. GMT (4:30 a.m. EST, 1:30 a.m. PST) at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in anticipation of the big day. The biggest stars to arrive included George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Elton John, and Serena Williams.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2018 at 2:26am PDT

Naturally, Markle's Canadian BFF Jessica Mulroney also attended with her husband, etalk host Ben Mulroney. The Toronto-based stylist arrived in London on Wednesday, accompanied by her children — twins Brian and John, and daughter Ivy — who are part of the royal wedding party.

Fellow Canuck Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle's TV husband on "Suits," was also in attendance, as were the bride's other co-stars, including Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman.

Of course, plenty Royal Family members made an appearance, such as the Duke and Duchess of York and the late Princess Diana's siblings: Sarah, Jane, and Charles Spencer.

Scroll down to see all the other famous faces who attended Harry and Markle's nuptials!

Amal & George Clooney IAN WEST via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey IAN WEST via Getty Images

Victoria & David Beckham CHRIS RADBURN via Getty Images

Abigail Spencer & Priyanka Chopra Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Cressida Bonas WPA Pool via Getty Images The U.K. actress is one of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend.

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre WPA Pool via Getty Images

Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Gina Torres WPA Pool via Getty Images

James Blunt & Sofia Wellesley WPA Pool via Getty Images

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian WPA Pool via Getty Images

Charles & Karen Spencer CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images The 9th Earl Spencer is the brother of the late Princess Diana.

Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario IAN WEST via Getty Images

Gabriel Macht & Jacinda Barrett WPA Pool via Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty IAN WEST via Getty Images

James Haskell & Chloe Madeley IAN WEST via Getty Images Haskell is an English rugby union player.

Lady Kitty Spencer WPA Pool via Getty Images

Joss Stone CHRIS RADBURN via Getty Images

Carole & Michael Middleton WPA Pool via Getty Images

Alexi & Giada Lubomirski CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images Alexi Lubomirski is the royal wedding photographer.

Marcus Mumford & Carey Mulligan WPA Pool via Getty Images

James Corden & Julia Carey WPA Pool via Getty Images

Jonny Wilkinson & Shelley Jenkins IAN WEST via Getty Images Wilkinson is a former British rugby player.

John & Norma Major WPA Pool via Getty Images John Major is a former British prime minister.

Also on HuffPost: