We already knew the royal wedding was going to be the event of the year, and all the A-listers who have arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials are proof-positive.
On Saturday, guests started arriving as early as 9:30 a.m. GMT (4:30 a.m. EST, 1:30 a.m. PST) at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in anticipation of the big day. The biggest stars to arrive included George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Elton John, and Serena Williams.
Naturally, Markle's Canadian BFF Jessica Mulroney also attended with her husband, etalk host Ben Mulroney. The Toronto-based stylist arrived in London on Wednesday, accompanied by her children — twins Brian and John, and daughter Ivy — who are part of the royal wedding party.
Fellow Canuck Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle's TV husband on "Suits," was also in attendance, as were the bride's other co-stars, including Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman.
Of course, plenty Royal Family members made an appearance, such as the Duke and Duchess of York and the late Princess Diana's siblings: Sarah, Jane, and Charles Spencer.
Scroll down to see all the other famous faces who attended Harry and Markle's nuptials!
-
Amal & George ClooneyIAN WEST via Getty Images
-
Oprah WinfreyIAN WEST via Getty Images
-
Victoria & David BeckhamCHRIS RADBURN via Getty Images
-
Abigail Spencer & Priyanka ChopraChris Jackson via Getty Images
-
Cressida BonasWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
Idris Elba & Sabrina DhowreWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
Pippa Middleton & James MatthewsChris Jackson via Getty Images
-
Gina TorresWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
James Blunt & Sofia WellesleyWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
Serena Williams & Alexis OhanianWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
Charles & Karen SpencerCHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images
-
Patrick J. Adams & Troian BellisarioIAN WEST via Getty Images
-
Gabriel Macht & Jacinda BarrettWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
Sarah RaffertyIAN WEST via Getty Images
-
James Haskell & Chloe MadeleyIAN WEST via Getty Images
-
Lady Kitty SpencerWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
Joss StoneCHRIS RADBURN via Getty Images
-
Carole & Michael MiddletonWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
Alexi & Giada LubomirskiCHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images
-
Marcus Mumford & Carey MulliganWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
James Corden & Julia CareyWPA Pool via Getty Images
-
Jonny Wilkinson & Shelley JenkinsIAN WEST via Getty Images
-
John & Norma MajorWPA Pool via Getty Images
