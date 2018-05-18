EDITION
    • LIVING
    05/19/2018 06:32 EDT | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Wedding Guests Include A Host Of A-List Stars

    So. Many. Celebrities!

    We already knew the royal wedding was going to be the event of the year, and all the A-listers who have arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials are proof-positive.

    On Saturday, guests started arriving as early as 9:30 a.m. GMT (4:30 a.m. EST, 1:30 a.m. PST) at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in anticipation of the big day. The biggest stars to arrive included George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Elton John, and Serena Williams.

    Naturally, Markle's Canadian BFF Jessica Mulroney also attended with her husband, etalk host Ben Mulroney. The Toronto-based stylist arrived in London on Wednesday, accompanied by her children — twins Brian and John, and daughter Ivy — who are part of the royal wedding party.

    Fellow Canuck Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle's TV husband on "Suits," was also in attendance, as were the bride's other co-stars, including Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman.

    Of course, plenty Royal Family members made an appearance, such as the Duke and Duchess of York and the late Princess Diana's siblings: Sarah, Jane, and Charles Spencer.

    Scroll down to see all the other famous faces who attended Harry and Markle's nuptials!

    • Amal & George Clooney
      IAN WEST via Getty Images
    • Oprah Winfrey
      IAN WEST via Getty Images
    • Victoria & David Beckham
      CHRIS RADBURN via Getty Images
    • Abigail Spencer & Priyanka Chopra
      Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    • Cressida Bonas
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
      The U.K. actress is one of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend.
    • Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • Pippa Middleton & James Matthews
      Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    • Gina Torres
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • James Blunt & Sofia Wellesley
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • Charles & Karen Spencer
      CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images
      The 9th Earl Spencer is the brother of the late Princess Diana.
    • Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario
      IAN WEST via Getty Images
    • Gabriel Macht & Jacinda Barrett
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • Sarah Rafferty
      IAN WEST via Getty Images
    • James Haskell & Chloe Madeley
      IAN WEST via Getty Images

      Haskell is an English rugby union player.

    • Lady Kitty Spencer
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • Joss Stone
      CHRIS RADBURN via Getty Images
    • Carole & Michael Middleton
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • Alexi & Giada Lubomirski
      CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images
      Alexi Lubomirski is the royal wedding photographer.
    • Marcus Mumford & Carey Mulligan
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • James Corden & Julia Carey
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • Jonny Wilkinson & Shelley Jenkins
      IAN WEST via Getty Images
      Wilkinson is a former British rugby player.
    • John & Norma Major
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
      John Major is a former British prime minister.

