It was barely nine months ago when Meghan Markle told Vanity Fair she's "always loved [her] freckles," so it should be no surprise that her beauty marks were proudly on display as she walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in Windsor, England on Saturday.

Her minimal, natural-looking makeup came courtesy of her longtime friend Daniel Martin and lasted throughout the ceremony at St. George's Chapel, and the carriage procession in Windsor.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Martin, a brand ambassador for Dior and a creative colour consultant for Honest Beauty, has been applying Markle's makeup in an on-and-off capacity for seven years. They first met back in 2011, at a New York City network presentation for her TV show, "Suits," and they have been close ever since.

The two's playful bond was made evident in an interview Martin did on Friday with ABC's 20/20, where he shared that Markle had confirmed her relationship status with Prince Harry by using a "winky face emoji" text.

Her glowing complexion, pink lips and subtle smoky eye will now be forever immortalized in photographs.

According to Martin, "She has the best memes."

But it's her glowing complexion, pink lips and subtle smoky eye that's now forever immortalized in both photographs, and perhaps, emojis or memes. Markle highlighted her Cartier diamond earrings by keeping her hair pinned back in a low updo, with the Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara holding it all in place.

As for beauty, her eyes were a big focal point for Martin, who used a slate grey eyeshadow and black eyeliner to accentuate one of her best features, all while boosting her lashes.

Meghan Markle at the High Altar during her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

Martin also coloured in her Audrey Hepburn-esque eyebrows. Markle sported some sheer foundation too, and a pale pink lip gave her that final bridal polish that was perfect for a May wedding.

Meghan Markle stands at the altar during her wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

This subtle and classic look went hand-in-hand with Markle's regal and elegant Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress. And while Martin was responsible for creating Markle's beauty vibe, he initially did not realize he was getting the call to be a formal part of her "I do" entourage.

"I was really flattered to know that I was going to be a guest at the wedding and to be able to share this incredible moment with her," said Martin, on ABC's 20/20. "I didn't assume anything, [so] when I got the invitation, of course, I was flattered and so stoked."

Of course, beyond his friendship with Markle, Martin has the experience to go along with the gig, having collaborated with famous faces including Elisabeth Moss, Rachel McAdams and Priyanka Chopra. His Instagram page also includes a berrylicious video of Markle from her pre-royal days.

Markle's simple, sheer wedding look was the toast of social media, with one user writing, " Meghan showed what a no makeup makeup look is SUPPOSED to look like."

Meghan has achieved the impossible— "stunning yet carefree, low key, yet jaw dropping" bridal makeup 💅🏼 — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) May 19, 2018

Also absolutely adore Meghan's makeup - really simple with a really light, barely there base. I hope this spurs women on to feel more confident in their bare skin without cakey makeup on their wedding days 💕 #royalwedding #HarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/vIM4l51HPS — Katie Snooks (@KateSnooks) May 19, 2018

This is me every time the show Meghan Markle & her freckles #RoyalWedding #NeighborBonnies pic.twitter.com/DQnU0ZVFp8 — Cody Stark brought a spork to a knife fight (@TVcody) May 19, 2018

Harper's Bazaar reports that the list of makeup products that Martin used for Markle's nuptials have not yet been released, but speculates that several Dior items, including Dior's Backstage Face and Body Foundation, were used.

