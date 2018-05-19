Amidst all the spectacle of the royal wedding, two Canadians swooped in to steal the show.

Ben and Jessica Mulroney's twins — grandsons of former prime minister Brian Mulroney and children of Meghan Markle's BFF — were page boys for Prince Harry and Markle's big day on Saturday.

Page boys John and Brian Mulroney accompany Meghan Markle as she arrives in a car for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

Seven-year-old brothers John and Brian held up the bride's glamourous veil as she walked into the chapel.

Television cameras snapped one of the twins with the more relatable expression on his face as he helped Markle walk inside.

An excited Mulroney twin helps Meghan Markle into the chapel on Saturday.

Same, unidentified Mulroney twin, saaaaame.

HuffPost Canada's expert royal wedding watchers are working to confirm which twin he is, but because the boys are identical and are both missing front teeth, it's still a bit of a mystery.

Page boys John and Brian Mulroney accompany Meghan Markle as she arrives in a car for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

A different twin pressed himself against the window of the car bringing he, his brother and Markle to the chapel earlier in the day.

Because duh, if you're at a royal wedding, why not take all the sights in?

Little four-year-old Ivy Mulroney was also a bridesmaid at the wedding.