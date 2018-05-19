Amidst all the spectacle of the royal wedding, two Canadians swooped in to steal the show.
Ben and Jessica Mulroney's twins — grandsons of former prime minister Brian Mulroney and children of Meghan Markle's BFF — were page boys for Prince Harry and Markle's big day on Saturday.
Seven-year-old brothers John and Brian held up the bride's glamourous veil as she walked into the chapel.
Television cameras snapped one of the twins with the more relatable expression on his face as he helped Markle walk inside.
Same, unidentified Mulroney twin, saaaaame.
HuffPost Canada's expert royal wedding watchers are working to confirm which twin he is, but because the boys are identical and are both missing front teeth, it's still a bit of a mystery.
A different twin pressed himself against the window of the car bringing he, his brother and Markle to the chapel earlier in the day.
Because duh, if you're at a royal wedding, why not take all the sights in?
Little four-year-old Ivy Mulroney was also a bridesmaid at the wedding.