So much for the honeymoon!

Just three days after they got married, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back at work.

On Tuesday, the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles' forthcoming 70th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London.

This will be the newlyweds' first royal public engagement since Saturday's royal wedding, kicking off what will be a busy next few months for the royal couple.

For the occasion, Markle wore a peach Goat dress, and a matching Philip Treacy hat and Wilbur and Gussie clutch.

But there was one aspect of her outfit that cemented her status as a true member of the Royal Family: her tights.

Meghan Markle is wearing tights. She's officially a Royal. pic.twitter.com/Oo7j5F0xR1 — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) May 22, 2018

Previously, Markle had shunned the fashion accessory, opting for bare legs whenever she wore a dress. This caused a minor stir in Britain, as it's unofficial royal protocol for the women royals to wear tights.

Meghan Markle, sans tights.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for example, usually wears sheer tights when she attends royal functions.

Kate loves her nude tights!

"For each of her events, Kate will be sporting a pair of very fine nude tights, or pantyhose, which is both for the weather and for etiquette reasons. For all royal events the Queen requires her family members, and her guests, to wear tights," Harper's Bazaar reports.

Seems as if Markle has gotten the royal memo!

This may be the last time we see the royal couple before they take off on their honeymoon. According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the duke and duchess had planned on waiting a week before they go away so they could attend today's event.

The couple won't immediately go on honeymoon. Instead they'll attend an engagement the week after the wedding and then go away. Work is clearly a huge focus for the couple and the second half of their year "is going to be incredibly busy." Can't wait! — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 4, 2018

We also don't know where Harry and Markle are honeymooning. Although previous reports suggested they would travel to Namibia, E! recently reported that the couple are keeping the location of their honeymoon private for security reasons.

"To say it's taken some time to find the right location is an understatement," a source told the outlet. "Going somewhere they can bring minimal security and not worry about people seeing them has been of the utmost importance."

