Meghan Markle has only been part of the Royal Family for less than a month, but she's quickly learning the ropes of being a royal thanks to the Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Her Majesty today for their first official engagement together in Cheshire, U.K.

Samir Hussein/WireImage The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II on their first official engagement together on June 14.

For the occasion, Markle opted for a beige pencil dress by Givenchy (who also designed her wedding gown), while the Queen wore a lime green dress suit by Stewart Parvin and a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan, People magazine reports.

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex as they arrive by royal train at Runcorn Station.

The pair travelled to Cheshire, U.K. — a county located roughly 4.5 hours northwest of London — by royal train, which is said to be the Queen's favourite mode of transportation.

As HuffPost Canada previously reported, this is an honour for Markle, as the royal train is traditionally reserved for senior members of the Royal Family, such as the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Markle arrive to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14.

Markle and the Queen spent the night aboard the royal train and arrived at Runcorn Station in Cheshire on Thursday morning. They then departed by car to Catalyst Science Discovery Centre where they met with community representatives and opened Mersey Gateway Bridge.

However, it was during the pair's move from train to car that Markle had a "moment of confusion," Hello magazine reports.

The charming moment Meghan asks about protocol on who should get into the car first... and the Queen lets her go first on their first Royal Engagement together. pic.twitter.com/8dcZYkrLTW — LBC (@LBC) June 14, 2018

According to the site, the 36-year-old royal was unsure who should enter the vehicle first. After asking the Queen what her preference was, Her Majesty said, "You go first."

Considering this is Markle's first royal engagement without her husband, Prince Harry, it's not surprising to see the Queen stepping in to give her new granddaughter-in-law a helping hand when it comes to royal protocol.

"The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand," Ingrid Seward, author of the biography My Husband & I about Her Majesty and Prince Philip, previously told People magazine.

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II laughs with Markle during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14.

Despite this slight confusion, Markle's outing with the Queen appeared to be a great success, as the two were photographed constantly smiling and laughing together.

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex arrive by royal train at Runcorn Station.

One particular image of Markle looking fondly at the Queen caught the attention of royal fans, who couldn't get over the show of affection shown between the two royals.

Stunning picture and you can see how much Meghan Respect and care for the Queen — Annette Cameron (@IAM2holy4U) June 14, 2018

There's pure affection in that look from the Duchess — wendy (@wendy12861739) June 14, 2018

These pictures showing Meghan's loving looks at Her Majesty, her confidently and even excitedly conversing with the Queen and how the Queen leans towards her to listen to her, unequivocally, tell you all you need to know about how she has treated Meghan and made her feel. 👑 pic.twitter.com/2aY05ZilOl — Royally_Petite 🌺 (@RoyallyPetite) June 14, 2018

In addition to opening Mersey Gateway Bridge, Markle and the Queen also stopped by Storyhouse Theatre in nearby Chester to watch several performances and met a group of Syrian refugees, the Telegraph reports.

For their final stop, the royal pair is expected to attend a lunch with locals at Chester Town Hall.

UK Press via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the Catalyst Museum by the Mersey Gateway Bridge.

Markle's solo outing with the Queen has come sooner than expected, as her sister-in-law Kate Middleton had to wait nearly a year after marrying Prince William before having her first public engagement with Her Majesty.

However, royal experts say Markle's early outing with the Queen is a way for her to learn her royal duties as quickly as possible.

"It is the way of the Royal Family — all part of the training and getting used to being in public life and under public scrutiny," the Queen's former press secretary, Charles Anson, explained to People magazine. "Showing people the ropes is a high priority for the Queen."