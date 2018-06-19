The Royal Ascot has been described as Britain's poshest sporting event, so when we heard Meghan Markle would make her official debut at the event on Tuesday, we imagined something like this:

Our imagination wasn't far off, as the Duchess of Sussex arrived to the horseracing event with her new husband, Prince Harry, dressed to impress.

Meghan Markle looks cute as a button at today's #RoyalAscot! 😍 pic.twitter.com/pnu4A3ZBCA — Meghan Markle Style ✨ (@MeghanMFashion) June 19, 2018

To mark the occasion (and coincidentally, her one-month wedding anniversary), the 36-year-old royal gave us pure "My Fair Lady" vibes wearing gold and diamond stud earrings by Birks, an elegant white-and-black hat by Philip Treacy and an all-white ensemble by Givenchy.

The French fashion house appears to be one Markle keeps coming back to to mark her most high-profile events as an official member of the Royal Family. Not only did she choose Givenchy's artistic director to create her wedding gown, but Markle also wore Givenchy during her first solo outing with the Queen earlier this month.

WireImage The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived to the racehorse track by carriage, accompanied by her husband, the Duke of Sussex, as well as Prince Edward (the youngest son of the Queen and Prince Philip) and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

AFP/Getty Images Meghan Markle arrives at the Royal Ascot with Prince Harry and Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward (not pictured).

According to the Ascot programme, Markle presented the winning trophy for the St. James' Palace Stakes, which came with a prize worth more than $874,000.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (left) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex present the awards to jockey Frankie Dettori with trophy - after Without Parole won the St James's Palace Stakes during day one of #RoyalAscot https://t.co/ZP94bapqNA pic.twitter.com/thsY1FLqtN — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 19, 2018

The Queen — who is known for her love of horses and first learned to ride at the age of three — was also in attendance. According to Hello magazine, Her Majesty made her debut at the sporting event in 1945 at age 19.

WireImage Queen Elizabeth II attends Royal Ascot Day 1.

Since its creation in 1768, it's become tradition for a British monarch to attend every Royal Ascot, CNBC reports. On each of the five days of the sporting event, Her Majesty arrives by carriage with members of her family at precisely 2 p.m.

This year, the Queen arrived with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and The Lord Vestey.

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, rode in a separate carriage.

Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice (who is not pictured).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were noticeably absent from the Queen's favourite horse-racing event.

In the past, Catherine has only attended the Royal Ascot on two occasions and did not make her official debut at the event until five years after tying the knot with Prince William in 2011, The Mirror reports.

According to Hello magazine's royal correspondent Emily Nash, William and Catherine have been invited to the event every year since their wedding, but the couple politely declined because they were busy raising their family.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment The Duchess of Cambridge on day two of the 2016 Royal Ascot wearing a lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

"William and Kate's focus was on [William's] job and the children for a while, but they've stepped up their royal duties in the past couple of years," Nash explained to the site.

When Catherine finally accepted the invitation to attend her first Royal Ascot in 2016, it coincided with the Queen's 90th birthday.

Currently, the Duchess of Cambridge is on maternity leave, which could explain her absence. Catherine and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April. While they did not attend the first day of the Royal Ascot, they could still attend one of the other days of the sporting event.