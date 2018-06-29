Angelina Jolie Nails Regal Fashion At Royal Event And We Are In Awe

Meghan Markle isn't the only American who knows how to nail royal fashion.

On Thursday, Angelina Jolie stepped out for a royal event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London looking regal as ever in a stunning pale grey dress by Ralph & Russo. The custom outfit featured three-quarter length sleeves, a cowl neckline and a cinched waist, and was accessorized with matching gloves, a silver clutch and grey heels all by the same brand.

Getty Images Angelina Jolie at the royal service at St Paul's Cathedral on June 28, in London.

To complete her regal look, the 43-year-old actress wore a pale grey fascinator rumoured to be designed by Philip Treacy, Harper's Bazaar reports. The Irish milliner is renowned for creating many of the stunning hats worn by the Royal Family, including the newly-appointed Duchess of Sussex.

Jolie, who is an honorary dame, was in London for the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George — an event that recognizes the achievements of non-military individuals.

On social media, fans couldn't stop gushing over the star's regal aura, from her chic outfit down to her waves to the public.

Jolie was a standout at the royal event, as many members of the Royal Family were not in attendance, including the Queen. According to Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty cancelled her appearance because she was feeling "under the weather." Her cousin, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, stepped in to fill her shoes.

Despite the absence of many Royal Family members at the service, some people compared Jolie's style to Markle's, as the former chose one of the duchess' go-to designers for the occasion.

Markle famously wore Ralph & Russo in her official engagement photos with Prince Harry, which were released in December. The high-fashion brand was also rumoured to be the duchess' wedding dress designer.

But Jolie has actually been wearing Ralph & Russo for years, and most recently wore a white, asymmetrical frock by the brand to the 23rd Critics' Choice Awards in January.

David Crotty via Getty Images Angelina Jolie at the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

And, if you recall, Ralph & Russo was Jolie's choice designer when she met the Queen in 2014 and was made an honorary dame thanks to her humanitarian work, specifically fighting sexual violence. At the time, the brand called it an "honour" to dress the famous actress and called her look — which is very similar to her most recent outfit — "simple, elegant and refined."

Getty Images Angelina Jolie is made an honourary dame by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on October 10, 2014.

"It was an absolute honour for Angelina Jolie to ask us to create her outfit for such a momentous and meaningful event," the brand's co-founder and designer Tamara Ralph told Vogue in 2014. "With Ralph & Russo being a British couture house, it was befitting that she chose to wear one of our creations to Buckingham Palace."