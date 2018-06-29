Hey, remember when Canada Day used to mean meeting all your friends downtown, enjoying refreshing drinks on a sunny patio, dancing to your favourite Canadian bands in an electric crowd, and then belting out the national anthem while taking in a magnificent fireworks display?

Yeah. That was great. But you have kids now. So your July 1 may look ever so slightly ... different.

Of course, just because you have little ones doesn't mean you can't enjoy the day, albeit with a slightly different itinerary than day drinking. In fact, Canada Day is a great excuse to enjoy some family fun.

But whether you're thinking of braving the crowds at a public event, staying home, or hitting up a pool party, there's a lot to consider when it comes to the safety and enjoyment of your little ones. Here are some tips to help you get through.

1. Plan an activity that's actually feasible

Getty Images

There's no way around it ... if your kid's miserable, you will be, too. So make sure you pick an activity that's actually realistic for your child's age and abilities.

Older kids might enjoy the excitement of a major city event, but younger kids might prefer a Canadian-themed backyard party with other kids their own age, a visit to a museum, or a few hours at a smaller community celebration (many communities host these, and they tend to be quite family-friendly!).

There are lots of fun and festive foods and crafts you can make if you decide to stay home, even for part of the day. And think outside the box when it comes to activities! If you want to do something patriotic and summery that might not be as busy, Canada Day is a great time to go pick some local berries, visit a national park (many of them have Canada Day activities), or take a trip to a pioneer village.

2. Hope for the best. Pack for the worst.

SomeMeans via Getty Images

Whatever you decide to do on July 1, if you plan to leave the house, you're gonna need stuff, and probably more stuff than usual. Lugging around a backpack all day sucks, but not as much as listening to your child scream when there's no change of clothes after she drops an entire slushie down her shirt.

Canada Day can also be a scorcher, so you'll want to make sure to pack plenty of drinking water no matter what you decide to do that day. Sunscreen and hats are also essential for any daytime adventures. If you plan to be out all day, don't forget longer sleeves for when it gets cooler (and buggier) at dusk. And it never hurts to bring a full change of clothes for little ones, because if any of the activities you attend happen to have water balloons, water stations, water anything, really — your kid is gonna be attracted to it like a moth to a flame.

Kid-friendly, portable snacks are also always a good idea, because a hangry kid is fun for no one, and you never know how long the lines at the nearest food stand will be (spoiler alert: very long).

3. Brush up on your sun safety skills

Louise Beaumont via Getty Images

Children can burn or become dehydrated easily, so if your plans involve being outside on July 1, you're going to want to brush up on your sun safety skills.

The Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS) recommends keeping kids indoors or at least in the shade during the hottest time of the day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Babies should be kept out of direct sunlight completely, Health Canada notes. Sunscreen is not recommended for babies under six months old, but should be applied liberally and often to older babies, toddlers, and kids.

Hats with a wide brim and a back flap, sunglasses with 100 per cent UV protection, and loose cotton clothing will all help protect a child's skin from the rays, CPS suggests. Make sure your child drinks plenty of water, even if they don't feel thirsty. And be extra cautious for signs of heat illness, which include thirst, fatigue, leg or stomach cramps, and cool, moist skin, CPS said.

If your child shows these signs, it's time to cut the outdoor celebrations short and bring your little one inside to cool down and re-hydrate.

4. Crowd safety is key

B&M Noskowski via Getty Images

Canada Day crowds can be bustling, and keeping track of kids in public can be a daunting task even at the best of times. So you're definitely going to want to put some crowd safety tips into practice.

Before you go, take a photo of your child in what they're wearing that day, 98.1 CHFI recommends. That way you know exactly what they're wearing and can show others a photo if you get separated. You can also write your cell number on the inside seam of your little one's shirt so they can show it to someone.

The radio station also recommends playing the "what am I wearing game" with your kids, so they can memorize how you look that day in case they need to spot you in a crowd or describe you to someone else.

When you get to the event, pick a meeting spot in case you get split up, Ottawa police Const. Chuck Benoit told Global News last year. And consider introducing your child to a police officer at the event so they don't feel intimidated approaching one if they need help, he said.

If you lose your child, tell police or security workers at the event right away, Benoit said. At least one family member should wait in the designated meeting spot. And get the crowd to help, 98.1 CHFI adds. Other parents with kids can help you search.

5. Kids might be fascinated by fireworks ... or they might be terrified

Svetlanais via Getty Images

Fireworks are synonymous with Canada Day, and most events end with a splashy display that light up the skies and, potentially, your kid's amazed eyes.

But fireworks might be more frightening than fun for little kids. They can cause "unnecessary stress" for toddlers and babies, who don't understand the reason for the loud sounds, the flashes of light, and the crowd, Dr. Barbara Greenberg told Today in 2016. Greenberg recommends leaving kids under age five at home, unless they seem developmentally ready and excited for a show.

She recommends preparing kids beforehand by explaining what they'll be seeing (pretty lights followed by a BOOM), and even showing them some videos on YouTube. Picking a family-friendly location where your child can see other kids reacting (hopefully positively) to the fireworks can help, too, Greenberg said. But if your kid is terrified, don't force it, she added.

The Children's Health & Safety Association in Canada recommends all kids watching fireworks wear some type of ear protection.

6. If all else fails ... there's always dessert (and bedtime)

MillefloreImages via Getty Images

So, you didn't make kid-friendly plans, it's too hot to go anywhere, anyway, and the idea of entering a massive crowd with your children makes you want to curl into a ball? You can still knock Canada Day out of the park with our old friend: sugar.

Whip up a quick and easy patriotic treat for your kiddos like watermelon maple leafs, Inukshuk party snacks, or a Canadian flag cake. Let the kids play with the hose or run through the sprinkler all afternoon, ply them with these delicious snacks, watch the fireworks on TV, and bam, you did it.

Still missing out on that relaxing adult time on the patio? That's why houses come with backyards and baby monitors exist. Repeat after us: There's always bedtime. There's always bedtime. There's always bedtime.

