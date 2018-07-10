Michael Bublé went through the biggest scare of his life when his eldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. The four-year-old underwent treatment — which was successful — until March 2017, and now his Canadian crooner dad is opening up about how the experience changed him.

"My whole life changed and my perspective on life, my philosophical idea of what it's all about and what matters, in one snap. And that's a good thing, because I'm thankful for the grace, I'm thankful for the faith and I feel deeply connected to people," Bublé told ET Canada in a recent interview (watch the interview in the video above).

After receiving the devastating news about their son's health, Bublé and his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, immediately put their careers on hold and stepped away from the spotlight.

According to the 42-year-old father, the diagnosis brought things sharply into focus for him.

"It became clear that none of it was important, you know. And what had become important to me in many years was the wrong thing. Like hanging onto something ... like how many records, like 'What do you mean that's not sold-out?"" Bublé said.

In another interview with the Herald Sun, the B.C. native reiterated his newfound perspective: "Family is what matters. The health of my children is No.1. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith — all of it is easily No. 1."

On Saturday, the "Just Haven't Met You Yet" singer returned to the stage for the first time in more than three years. Ahead of his concert in Dublin, Ireland, Bublé admitted to ET Canada that he wasn't sure if he would ever return to music after Noah's cancer battle.

"Coming back ... people can say it isn't a comeback, but man, I was gone and I didn't know if I would ever, ever come back," he said.

Now that Noah is in full recovery, things are looking up for Bublé and his family. The singer has "rekindled his love of music," and he and his wife are expecting their third child — a baby girl — in just a few short weeks.

