What To Watch On Netflix Canada In August 2018

Heads up, Canada: there are more heatwaves coming at ya this last month of summer. Can't handle the sweatshow? Skip that over-crowded street fest, crank up your AC and settle in with a mojito while ramping up your Netflix and chillin' game.

Season two of "Ozark," "How to Get Away With Murder" and "Homeland" are back just in time for your long weekend binging. Eminem is also back with "8 Mile," and we're just a bit excited about Matt Groening's new animated series, "Disenchantment."

So what are you going to watch on Netflix Canada in August? Check out highlights below and find our selections under the gallery:

Movies:

"8 Mile" — Available August 1

The real Slim Shady is standing up 16 years after "8 Mile" hit theatres. This musical drama stars Eminem as Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith, a white, blue-collar worker who dreams of making it as a hip-hop star.

"To All The Boys I've Loved Before" — Available August 17

A high schooler keeps a stash of love letters she's written to all the boys she's had major crushes on ... until those letters go missing one day. Rah-roo. It's all good though, because she inadvertently falls in love IRL while trying to figure out what her crushes know. (If you're reading this, Kevin D, I'm still crushing on you hard)

"Sully" — Available August 6

Shortly after takeoff, an Airbus 320 crash-lands on the Hudson River. There are no fatalities, but the captain faces scrutiny and the glare of fame.

TV:

"Disenchantment" — Available August 17

Matt Groening, the beloved creator the Simpsons, brings you this new animated-for-adults show. It takes place in the "crumbling medieval kingdom" of Dreamland, which features imps, trolls, walruses, and "human fools." This human fool can.not.wait.

"Follow This" — Available August 23

An insider's look at the Buzzfeed newsroom, this weekly, short-form doc series follows the culture site's reporters. Episode one centres on journalist Scaachi Koul (also a former HuffPost alum) as she explores the rapidly growing world of autonomous sensory meridian response videos.

"Marching Orders" — Available August 3

Remember Beyonce's jaw-dropping Coachella performance earlier this year that honoured Black colleges, including their hype marching bands? Get ready to see some equally incredible marching band performances in this behind-the-scenes look at Bethune-Cookman University's Marching Wildcats.

"Homeland" Season Six — Available August 15

CIA analyst Carrie Mathison struggles with mental health and family issues while leading the war against terrorism in this political thriller series.

"The Huntsman: Winter's War" — Available August 1

After a devastating betrayal, kind-hearted queen Freya unleashes wicked powers and wages war against love, which warriors Eric and Sara fall victim to.

"Outlander" Season Three — Available August 10

Centuries apart, Claire and Jamie struggle to move forward with their lives while haunted by memories of their lost love.

"How to Get Away With Murder" Season Four — Available August 22

Brilliant criminal defense attorney and law professor Annalise Keating, plus five of her student, become involved in a twisted murder case.

Netflix Canada "How To Get Away With Murder" is back on Netflix Canada for another season.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in August 2018:

August 1:

"Apollo 13"

"Belle"

"The Fault in Our Stars"

"Finding Dory"

"How to Be Single"

"In Good Company"

"The Time Traveler's Wife"

August 3:

"The Truman Show"

August 11:

"Scarface"

August 5:

"Gangs of New York"

Aug 17:

"Minority Report"

Aug 23:

American Hustle

Aug 24:

"School of Rock"

"Sixteen Candles"

Aug 26:

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Aug 27:

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2"

With files from The Canadian Press.

Earlier on HuffPost Canada: