German Tourist Shot In The Head While Driving On Alberta Highway

Police in Cochrane, Alta., are investigating after a German tourist was shot in the head while driving, CBC News reports. Police told the news network that the shooting may have been the result of road rage.

The 60-year-old victim was driving on Highway 1A near the small Alberta town of Morley, 55 km west of Calgary, when he was shot. He lost control of the car when he was shot, which caused him to veer off the road and crash into a tree, investigators told CTV News.

He was airlifted to a Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition, EMS officials told Global News. According to RCMP Sgt. Tom Kalis, the man sustained "a serious, penetrating wound to the skull."

The man's wife and children were in the car too, but Kalis told Global News that they were not injured.

What's left at the scene of what RCMP are calling a possible road-rage incident where a German tourist was shot in the head while driving near Morley #yyc pic.twitter.com/eVeM5CUsv0 — Michael King (@king_calgary) August 3, 2018

"One of the theories that we're examining at this time is that there may be a road rage incident involving ... a small black car that was travelling in a similar direction and was passing this truck at the time of the impact and the gunshot," Kalis told Global News. "We're not seeing any evidence that would support other theories."

Kalis told CBC News that the family was traveling to Banff National Park.

"It's quite a scenic route," he told the network. "I don't want to alarm the public, this appears to be a singular incident ... and fortunately in Canada, a very uncommon incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

