This year marks the 37th birthday of MTV, Donkey Kong, Phil Collins' solo career, and — most importantly — Meghan Markle. Born Rachel Meghan Markle on August 4, 1981 in Los Angeles, Saturday marks the Duchess of Sussex's first-ever birthday as a royal.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry spent the day attending the wedding of Harry's old friend Charlie van Straubenzee, who married Daisy Jenks in Surrey, just outside of London.

According to the U.K. tabloid The Mirror, well-wishers sang "Happy Birthday" as Meghan arrived.

And to no one's surprise, the Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duchess of Sussex outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, after attending the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks. PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, after attending the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks.

People Magazine reports she wore a fascinator by milliner Philip Treacy, who has collaborated with Alexander McQueen and frequently designs extravagant hats and head pieces for Sarah Jessica Parker.

The black and white "My Fair Lady"-esque hat Meghan wore to the Royal Ascot last month was also designed by Treacy.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duchess of Sussex talks to fellow guests as they arrive to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St. Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey.

Her shoes were by luxury brand Aquazzura, and her woven raffia clutch was by Kayu.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duchess of Sussex talks to fellow guests as they arrive to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St. Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey.

And Meghan made the refreshing choice of wearing a (relatively) affordable outfit: her pleated colour-block dress is from Club Monaco and retails for about CAD $425. (That's less than half the cost of her shoes!) The dress is somehow still available online, although it's sure to sell out soon.

The brand, of course, was thrilled: there's no better publicity for a fashion label than for the Duchess of Sussex to wear your clothing.

The stunning Meghan Markle in our Shoanah dress at a wedding in Surrey, England today—which also happens to be her birthday. Wishing her ❤️ and plenty of 🎂! > https://t.co/tQnCzHowIf pic.twitter.com/cC4CWmYu44 — Club Monaco (@ClubMonaco) August 4, 2018

Also on HuffPost: