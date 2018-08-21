15 School Supplies Under $1 To Make Your Frugal Dreams Come True

Back-to-school shopping can be exciting for kids — New shoes! New backpack! NEW EVERYTHING! — but stressful for parents as those bills add up.
In fact, according to a recent survey, 44 per cent of Canadian parents say back-to-school shopping poses a financial burden on their families. Nearly 70 per cent thought back-to-school shopping was one of the most expensive shopping occasions of the year, and another survey found that nearly 30 per cent of parents think the expense is the biggest stressor of the season.
Even the most frugal, creative, and disciplined parent can have trouble keeping costs down this time of year. But if you hunt, you'll find that you can grab some of these items for $1 or less.
And good news! We did the hunting for you.
Here are some of the best back-to-school supplies for $1 or less:
1. Hilroy 1-subject notebook, assorted, 80 pages
On sale for: $0.10 each (yes, 10 cents!)
Get it at: Staples
2. Grumblies fashion pencils
Costs: $0.97
Buy it at: Walmart
3. BIC Atlantis stick ballpoint pen
Costs: $0.99 (online only)
Get it at: Best Buy
4. Staples shatterproof ruler, 30 cm, assorted
On sale for: $1
Get it at: Staples
5. Canada exercise book (32 pages)
On sale for: $0.10 (regular price $0.25)
Get it at: Giant Tiger
6. Prang washable glue stick
Costs: $0.97
Get it at: Walmart
7. Vinyl binder (1 inch)
On sale for: $0.49 (regular price $2)
Get it at: Giant Tiger
8. BIC Clic Stic ball pen retractable blue medium point (12)
Costs: $0.85
Get it at: Walmart
9. Crayola 24-pack crayons, assorted colours
On sale for: $0.66 (regular price $1.76)
Get it at: Staples
10. Fidget spinners rivet
Costs: $0.98 (online only)
Get it at: Toys R Us
11. Fashion pens, two-pack
On sale for: $0.93 (in-store clearance)
Get it at: Canadian Tire
12. Sharpie Major Accent highlighters
Costs: $0.99 (online only)
Get it at: Best Buy
13. Dixon universal correction fluid
Costs: $0.99
Get it at: Walmart
14. 150-sheet refill lined paper
On sale for: $0.25 (regular price $1.75)
Get it at: Giant Tiger
15. Dixon the original pink pearl pencil eraser (24)
Costs: $0.67
Get it at: Grand & Toy
