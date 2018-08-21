15 School Supplies Under $1 To Make Your Frugal Dreams Come True

Back-to-school shopping can be exciting for kids — New shoes! New backpack! NEW EVERYTHING! — but stressful for parents as those bills add up.

In fact, according to a recent survey, 44 per cent of Canadian parents say back-to-school shopping poses a financial burden on their families. Nearly 70 per cent thought back-to-school shopping was one of the most expensive shopping occasions of the year, and another survey found that nearly 30 per cent of parents think the expense is the biggest stressor of the season.

Even the most frugal, creative, and disciplined parent can have trouble keeping costs down this time of year. But if you hunt, you'll find that you can grab some of these items for $1 or less.

And good news! We did the hunting for you.

Here are some of the best back-to-school supplies for $1 or less:

1. Hilroy 1-subject notebook, assorted, 80 pages

Staples

On sale for: $0.10 each (yes, 10 cents!)

Get it at: Staples

2. Grumblies fashion pencils

Walmart

Costs: $0.97

Buy it at: Walmart

3. BIC Atlantis stick ballpoint pen

Best Buy

Costs: $0.99 (online only)

Get it at: Best Buy

4. Staples shatterproof ruler, 30 cm, assorted

Staples

On sale for: $1

Get it at: Staples

5. Canada exercise book (32 pages)

Giant Tiger

On sale for: $0.10 (regular price $0.25)

Get it at: Giant Tiger

6. Prang washable glue stick

Walmart

Costs: $0.97

Get it at: Walmart

7. Vinyl binder (1 inch)

Giant Tiger

On sale for: $0.49 (regular price $2)

Get it at: Giant Tiger

8. BIC Clic Stic ball pen retractable blue medium point (12)

Walmart

Costs: $0.85

Get it at: Walmart

9. Crayola 24-pack crayons, assorted colours

Staples

On sale for: $0.66 (regular price $1.76)

Get it at: Staples

10. Fidget spinners rivet

Toys R Us

Costs: $0.98 (online only)

Get it at: Toys R Us

11. Fashion pens, two-pack

Canadian Tire

On sale for: $0.93 (in-store clearance)

Get it at: Canadian Tire

12. Sharpie Major Accent highlighters

Best Buy

Costs: $0.99 (online only)

Get it at: Best Buy

13. Dixon universal correction fluid

Walmart

Costs: $0.99

Get it at: Walmart

14. 150-sheet refill lined paper

Giant Tiger

On sale for: $0.25 (regular price $1.75)

Get it at: Giant Tiger

15. Dixon the original pink pearl pencil eraser (24)

Grand & Toy

Costs: $0.67

Get it at: Grand & Toy

