LIVING
08/24/2018 17:24 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

Justin Bieber Just Bought A $5M Waterfront Mansion In Ontario: Report

It sounds like a dream!

Canada will forever be home for Justin Bieber.

The 24-year-old singer apparently just spent a cool $5 million on a waterfront mansion near Cambridge, Ont. for him and his new fiancée Hailey Baldwin, according to TMZ. But his new home is far more impressive than its price tag.

The four-bedroom home, which takes up 9,000 square-feet, includes a private gym, three-car garage, heated floors, a two-storey wine room, game room and movie theatre, TMZ reports. And we're just getting started.

The 101-acre property also includes a private horse-racing track and backs onto Wellington County's Puslinch Lake.

The Cliff Rego real estate listing describes the property as a "modern contemporary masterpiece," reports Blog TO. "Hike, swim, go horseback riding — or simply sit back and enjoy breathtaking sunsets over the lake."

Wellington County is described as a "sleepy corner of Ontario" and is located about an hour away from Bieber's hometown of Stratford, Ont. One of the locals told CTV Kitchener that it's the perfect place to step away from the limelight.

"This is a great place to live," Claire Allison told the outlet. "It's super quiet. It would be relaxing for anybody. So I'm just happy for him."

On Twitter, there have been mixed reactions from Canadians about Bieber's move back home. While some are giving the "Sorry" singer props for buying property up north...

Others aren't as thrilled.

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in early July. After news broke, Stratford mayor Dan Mathieson said he hoped the celebrity couple would host their wedding in the singer's hometown.

This past weekend, the pair was actually spotted visiting Stratford together. While they were reportedly visiting Bieber's father, who just welcomed a daughter, we like to think they were either in town visiting their new waterfront mansion or scoping out the city for wedding venues.

MORE:hailey baldwinJustin BieberJustin Bieber mansionjustin bieber mansion ontariojustin bieber puslinch lakeLiving