There's nothing quite like the awesome power of the internet.

It opens up an entire world of information (and misinformation) right at your fingertips. It gives you the ability to communicate with unprecedented speed and access. It allows you to order new towels, your kid's entire fall wardrobe, and this week's groceries with just a few clicks during your bathroom break.

It could also ruin your entire childhood in a single tweet.

I'm 22 years old & I just realized that "This little piggy went to the market" doesn't mean he went food shopping — Samantha 💕 (@AngelicGirlxD) August 20, 2018

This week, people were haunted by the realization that the popular toe-tickling nursery rhyme "This Little Piggy" might not be about some friendly piggies going shopping, eating lunch, and otherwise having lovely piggy days.

No, the cute rhyme we all learned as children (likely while counting our toes) and tickle our own babies with (wee wee wee, all the way home!) might actually be about death and slaughter.

We need to lie down.

It all started with a tweet on Monday about the nursery rhyme. The words of the well-known tale go:

This little piggy went to market,

This little piggy stayed home,

This little piggy had roast beef,

This little piggy had none.

This little piggy went wee, wee, wee,

All the way home!

Adorable, right? Well, hold onto your bacon.

"I'm 22 years old & I just realized that 'This little piggy went to the market' doesn't mean he went food shopping," Samantha, from Brooklyn N.Y., wrote on Twitter.

But, of course. He didn't go to THE market. He went TO market. HOW WERE WE SO BLIND.

That tweet quickly went viral — a retweet from author Roxane Gay didn't hurt — as more people realized the possibly "devastating" interpretation. This little piggy was sold to the slaughterhouse, this little piggy's turn will come, this little piggy was forced to eat his cow friend to get fattened up, this little piggy starved, and this little piggy screamed in terror all the way home to await his fate.

Bye, childhood.

Omg. I just realized what this means. Devastating. I truly thought the little pig was going grocery shopping for his friends, the other little piggies. https://t.co/B2ETBwObQA — roxane gay (@rgay) August 23, 2018

Gives a malevolent feel to the entire foot region. One of the piggies had to eat his cow friend. One starved. The final pig escaped screaming horror movie style back "home" to wait shivering in terror for the butcher's knife. — Chris "Cal" Carnahan (@xtrixcyclex) August 23, 2018

I recently found out too and I hate my new found knowledge. Ignorance was better. I thought Piggy had a little basket and a straw hat and was off to fetch things to brighten up the sty. — Liz (@LizSoylatte12) August 22, 2018

Although various anecdotal websites come to the same conclusion over the meaning of "This Little Piggy," HuffPost Canada was unable to verify whether the dark death and slaughter interpretation is legitimate or just a soul-crushing internet trending topic.

But, because ruining one childhood memory isn't enough, the people of the internet came through with more nursery rhymes and their possibly sinister meanings.

Such as "Ring Around the Rosie."

Ring around the Rosie is about the Black Plague — Elizabeth Rubens (@Lizzie_Lou_5) August 23, 2018

And "She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain."

Another Big Mood: When you realize the "She" in "She'll be comin' round the mountain" is Death. — Chelsea Reynolds (@ChelseaJulian) August 23, 2018

We could barely bring ourselves to look this one up. (It's supposedly about torture, NBD).

Never look onto "Mary, Mary quite contrary" whatever you do!



Oh, Humpty Dumpty was a cannon by the way. 😊 — Englishcountrylife (@engcountrylife) August 22, 2018

But some people are still holding onto hope that it's all a lie, and the little piggy really did go shopping.

For the sake of the children, we hold that definition #4 is where the little piggy might have headed. #WeHoldOutHopehttps://t.co/2eFAieesEp https://t.co/9mW4nISsgP — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) August 23, 2018

And we feel them.

