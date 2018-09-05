The Ultimate Guide To Legal Actions Against Doug Ford's Government

Government lawyers are getting busy in Ontario.

Over the course of two days in August 2018, Tesla won its case against the Progressive Conservatives, the government was slapped with a notice of action from basic income recipients and then named in the City of Toronto's challenge to council cuts.

The Minister of Education also faces three separate actions over her decision to revert to a health curriculum first introduced in 1998, which doesn't teach students about consent, cyberbullying, gender identity or gay relationships.

Here are all the lawsuits, challenges, and applications for judicial review filed against Premier Doug Ford's government. This story will be updated as decisions are released and more documents are filed.

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario v. Minister of Education

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario is taking the government to court over its repeal of the updated health curriculum and its so-called snitch site for parents.

The ETFO's legal application, filed at Ontario Superior Court on Sept. 4, 2018, argues that the government is infringing on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Forcing teachers to use health and sex ed material first introduced in 1998 infringes on their right to freedom of expression, as well as students' rights to security and equality, the application for judicial review states.

The special website for parents to lodge complaints about teachers was meant to "intimidate" educators and stop them from teaching material in the 2015 curriculum, the union argues.

Tesla v. Ministry of Transportation

Ontario Superior Court ruled on Aug. 28, 2018 that Tesla had been treated unfairly in the province's cancellation of a rebate for buyers of electric cars.

Tesla launched the petition after the PC government ended the rebate program on July 11, but said it would extend the rebates to vehicles already sold through dealerships if they were delivered and registered within 60 days. The provincial government later said that the extension only applied to vehicles sold through franchised dealerships, which excluded Tesla's Ontario dealerships.

A judge ruled that the decision to exclude Tesla from the grace period was arbitrary and singled out the company for harm.

Basic income recipients v. Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Lawyer Mike Perry filed a notice of action on behalf of four plaintiffs in a Lindsay, Ont. courthouse on Aug. 27, 2018.

The intent to file is for "anticipatory breach of contract, negligence, and misfeasance in public office."

Perry hopes to include all 4,000 participants in the province's basic income pilot project, which gave no-strings-attached payments on top of income or in place of social assistance.

Kathleen Wynne's government designed the program to run for three years. One month after taking office, the PC government announced it would go back on its campaign promise to let the pilot run its course. Cheques will stop arriving in March 2019, about one year after the program reached full enrollment.

City of Toronto v. Attorney General of Ontario

Toronto is arguing in court that the province's cut to city council seats in the middle of a municipal election violates the charter rights of voters and candidates.

Lawyers for the City of Toronto say the cut is "discriminatory and arbitrary," and interferes with democracy.

The PCs passed the Better Local Government Act on Aug. 14, 2018, slashing the number of Toronto city councillors nearly in half, from 47 to 25. Premier Doug Ford argues the move will save taxpayers millions and make council more functional.

A ruling is expected by Sept. 11, 2018.

Canadian Civil Liberties Association v. Minister of Education

The civil liberties group filed an application to stop the PC government from rescinding the 2015 health curriculum along with Becky MacFarlane, who describes herself as a queer parent.

Minister of Education Lisa Thompson's directive to teachers to use the previous curriculum, "stigmatizes, degrades, and alienates LGBTQ* students and parents," the application filed on Aug. 23, 2018 says. By removing lessons on online safety, the government is also limiting a student's right to safety, it states.

"For me and for my daughter, the 2015 HPE [health and physical education] Curriculum is so important because it helps to foster a safe and respectful environment at school and elsewhere," MacFarlane states in a sworn affidavit for the case. "In my experience, many queer students and queer families - including ours - feel a sense of isolation, and it is profoundly important for them to have their own experiences recognized and reflected in the curriculum."

Parents of LGBTQ+ youth v. Minister of Education

Lawyers representing families with queer and trans children filed a complaint with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal over the province's repeal of the updated sex ed curriculum.

"We'll be challenging it under gender expression, identification, sexual orientation, and gender," lawyer Marcus McCann told CBC News on Aug. 9, 2018.

Lawyers requested an expedited hearing so that the case can be resolved as quickly as possible.

Sylvie Liard's child, who is gender non-conforming, is named in the case. Liard told The Toronto Star that going back to a curriculum that doesn't address gender identity "is unfathomable."

With files from Jessica Chin and The Canadian Press