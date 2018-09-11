Celebs mean business when it comes to festival fashion, and Nicole Kidman and Tatiana Maslany are proof.

The pair stepped out with their co-stars Sebastian Stan, Shamier Anderson and James Jordan for the premiere of "Destroyer" at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.

Kidman is the film's lead and plays a police detective who is forced to come to terms with her past demons after reconnecting with people from a previous undercover assignment.

For the premiere, Kidman dressed the part of leading lady in a standout all-white Bottega Veneta suit, complete with a ruffled dress shirt and nude pumps, Just Jared reports.

Getty Images Nicole Kidman at the 'Destroyer' premiere at TIFF on Sept. 10, 2018.

To contrast her chic formal wear, the 51-year-old styled her blond locks in a ponytail with loose waves framing her face.

WireImage Nicole Kidman at the 'Destroyer' premiere at TIFF on Sept. 10, 2018.

Kidman's red-carpet look is quite the transformation from her on-screen character. Just check out this movie still from "Destroyer" where the Australian actress looks almost unrecognizable:

Maslany also stunned with her red-carpet outfit. The Regina, Sask. native, who plays a bank-robbing gang member in the film, opted for a floral two-piece by womenswear brand Saloni.

source credit Tatiana Maslany at the 'Destroyer' premiere at TIFF on Sept. 10, 2018.

To match her sleek look, she slicked back her short hair, putting the focus on her stunning cheekbones and bright eyes.

The hype for "Destroyer" has quickly grown, and not just because the film is up for a $25,000 jury prize at TIFF this year. Many fans are just excited see this specific female duo hit the big screen together.

I need to find a way to watch Destroyer because seeing the best two actresses in the world on the same screen might actually destroy me. — Academic Fangirl 🦉 (@Kipepeo_Bee) September 11, 2018

I'm so excited for this movie, nicole is always amazing and there are so many women working behind the scenes in this projetc too. Also the supporting cast is fabulous, tatiana maslany is so talatend and so is sebastian stan my baby. Can't wait for the review — Scarlet Bitch *RESIST*🔪 (@scarlletbitch) September 11, 2018

Ahead of the film's premiere, Kidman, Maslany, their "Destroyer" castmates, and their director Karyn Kusama attended a private dinner hosted by Grey Goose vodka at Toronto's Soho House. A special menu was prepared for the occasion by French chef Ludo Lefebvre.

Getty Images for Grey Goose Chef Ludo Lefebvre and Nicole Kidman at the 'Destroyer' cast dinner hosted by Grey Goose vodka and Soho House.

Getty Images for Grey Goose Tatiana Maslany (L) and Shamier Anderson at the 'Destroyer' cast dinner hosted by Grey Goose vodka and Soho House.

Getty Images for Grey Goose Sebastian Stan at the 'Destroyer' cast dinner hosted by Grey Goose vodka and Soho House.

Getty Images for Grey Goose Shamier Anderson (L) and James Jordan at the 'Destroyer' cast dinner hosted by Grey Goose vodka and Soho House.

It's certainly nice to be a celebrity at TIFF. On top of the glamorous film premieres, parties and cast dinners, celebs also receive high-end festival swag bags that include items such as Swarovski jewellery, Casper pillows, and Aguri Sushi from Toronto's Miku restaurant.