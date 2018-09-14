Maxime Bernier Says He Will Lead ‘People’s Party Of Canada’

Maxime Bernier has named his new upstart group the "People's Party of Canada."

The veteran Quebec MP made the announcement at a press conference in Ottawa Friday where he said his movement would put power back in the hands of people.

"It is time that the government put the Canadian people first when they make decisions or set public policy," he said.

Bernier, who finished a close second in last year's federal Conservative leadership race, left the party last month ahead of the Tory policy convention in Halifax, N.S. The MP blasted the party, led by Andrew Scheer, as too "morally and intellectually corrupt to be reformed."

Bernier says he has raised $140,000 for his new party and will have a candidate in every riding in next fall's federal election. He also confirmed there will not be a leadership race for the new party.

More to come...