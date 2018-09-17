Good news for TV fans: the 70th annual Emmy Awards are here! This year's nominees feature phenomenal Canadian actresses Sandra Oh and Tatiana Maslany, as well as the hilarious and incisive Samantha Bee, who we choose to claim as a Canadian even though she's made a name for herself as a vital and irreverent critic of American politics.

But as everyone knows, (one of) the best part(s) of any award show is the red carpet. Here are the most memorable outfits from Monday night's Emmy Awards.

Wow: Angela Sarafyan Kyle Grillot / Reuters "Westworld" may not make a whole lot of sense, but this ultra-glamorous Christian Siriano gown is a no-brainer.

What? Tatiana Maslany John Shearer via Getty Images She looks adorable and fresh! But we can't help but worry about what dirt that train is going to pick up.

Wow: Regina King John Shearer via Getty Images She picks up on Tatiana's tennis ball-green palette, but without the hazardous length.

What? Alexis Bledel VALERIE MACON via Getty Images The colours on this Delpozo dress are lovely, but the execution is ... confusing. Are the bodice details supposed to look like a pastry?

Wow: Dakota Fanning VALERIE MACON via Getty Images She looks goddess-like in Dior. Doesn't that skirt look like it would give a really satisfying twirl?

What? Emilia Clarke Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Much like the most recent season of "Game of Thrones," this dress can't decide what it's trying to do.

Wow: Issa Rae Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Pleated pants AND lace AND a train? A lesser person may not have been able to pull this Vera Wang outfit off, but Issa Rae looks amazing.

What? Joe Keery Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Steve from "Stranger Things" is one of the most realistic and interesting teenage boys on TV. Steve from "Stranger Things" deserves better than these short pants and that long hair.

Wow: Gaten Matarazzo Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Gaten Matarazzo of "Stranger Things" wears Gen Z yellow; makes us feel old.

What? Suzanne Cryer Frazer Harrison via Getty Images What?

Wow: Natalia Dyer Kyle Grillot / Reuters This gold, embroidered dress is pure Old-Hollywood glam.

What? Tine Fey VALERIE MACON via Getty Images The colours, pleats and frills are not, shall we say, enhanced by the belt and messy topknot.

Wow: RuPaul VALERIE MACON via Getty Images When you think RuPaul, you might not usually think "subtlety," but he can hold back when he wants to. This simple white suit with the statue of liberty print is a great choice.

What? Darren Criss Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Oh no, he spilled bleach on his suit before he left the house.

Wow: Mandy Moore Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images This shimmery golden Rodarte dress is stunning.

What? Constance Wu Kyle Grillot / Reuters Why is poor Constance Wu stuck in a futuristic alien prison?

Wow: Michelle Dockery VALERIE MACON via Getty Images The colour is a dream, the bodice is elegant, and she is truly pulling off those bangs.

What? Poppy Delevigne Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images This looks a little like a "Project Runway" contestant didn't have enough time to turn a bed set into an actual dress.

Wow: Sandra Oh Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images The jewel tone looks lovely on her, and the details on sleeve and waist are so elegant.

What? Zuri Hall Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Perhaps she's asking the photographers to explain what's going on with that bodice?

Wow in a Doc Martens kind of way: Carol Kane Frazer Harrison via Getty Images In a sea of stilettos, Carol Kane's real-person clothing is a refreshing change.

What? Tracee Ellis Ross Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross, you're gorgeous and we love you, but this is inexplicable.

Wow: Judith Light Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Can turtleneck dresses become more of a thing, please?

What? Sarah Silverman Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images This dress looks like it would be really confusing to get into.

Wow: Allison Janney Kyle Grillot / Reuters She looks like an Atlantic City fortune teller, and we love it.

What? Kristin Cavallari Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images Did a mugger steal part of her dress?

Wow: Rachel Brosnahan Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Simple and elegant.

What and WHAT? Rachel Reichard and Chris Sullivan Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Taking a chance is better than being boring, we say.

Wow: Millie Bobby Brown Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images This is adorable and age-appropriate.

What? Chrissy Teigen Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images When the matronly neck fights with the leg and chest, does anyone win?

Wow: Michael Zegen Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Three cheers for a man in velvet!

What? Keri Russell Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Is wearing a dress with such confusing lengths a spy trick?

Wow: Samira Wiley Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Edgy, but elegant.