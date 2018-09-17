Getty
Good news for TV fans: the 70th annual Emmy Awards are here! This year's nominees feature phenomenal Canadian actresses Sandra Oh and Tatiana Maslany, as well as the hilarious and incisive Samantha Bee, who we choose to claim as a Canadian even though she's made a name for herself as a vital and irreverent critic of American politics.
But as everyone knows, (one of) the best part(s) of any award show is the red carpet. Here are the most memorable outfits from Monday night's Emmy Awards.
- Wow: Angela SarafyanKyle Grillot / Reuters
- What? Tatiana MaslanyJohn Shearer via Getty Images
- Wow: Regina KingJohn Shearer via Getty Images
- What? Alexis BledelVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
- Wow: Dakota FanningVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
- What? Emilia ClarkeMatt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
- Wow: Issa RaeJeff Kravitz via Getty Images
- What? Joe KeeryKevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
- Wow: Gaten MatarazzoKevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
- What? Suzanne CryerFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
- Wow: Natalia DyerKyle Grillot / Reuters
- What? Tine FeyVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
- Wow: RuPaulVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
- What? Darren CrissJeff Kravitz via Getty Images
- Wow: Mandy MooreMatt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
- What? Constance WuKyle Grillot / Reuters
- Wow: Michelle DockeryVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
- What? Poppy DelevigneJeff Kravitz via Getty Images
- Wow: Sandra OhMatt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
- What? Zuri HallJeff Kravitz via Getty Images
- Wow in a Doc Martens kind of way: Carol KaneFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
- What? Tracee Ellis RossFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
- Wow: Judith LightTodd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
- What? Sarah SilvermanChristopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
- Wow: Allison JanneyKyle Grillot / Reuters
- What? Kristin CavallariChristopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
- Wow: Rachel BrosnahanMatt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
- What and WHAT? Rachel Reichard and Chris SullivanJeff Kravitz via Getty Images
- Wow: Millie Bobby BrownTodd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
- What? Chrissy TeigenTodd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
- Wow: Michael ZegenFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
- What? Keri RussellKevin Mazur via Getty Images
- Wow: Samira WileyFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
- What? But Wow, It Works: The Cast of Queer EyeVALERIE MACON via Getty Images