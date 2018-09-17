STYLE
09/17/2018 20:51 EDT | Updated 34 minutes ago

Here Are The Most Memorable Outfits From The 2018 Emmys

Featuring Sandra Oh, RuPaul, and the "Stranger Things" kids.

Samira Wiley, Constance Wu and Mandy Moore go metal for the Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday.
Good news for TV fans: the 70th annual Emmy Awards are here! This year's nominees feature phenomenal Canadian actresses Sandra Oh and Tatiana Maslany, as well as the hilarious and incisive Samantha Bee, who we choose to claim as a Canadian even though she's made a name for herself as a vital and irreverent critic of American politics.

But as everyone knows, (one of) the best part(s) of any award show is the red carpet. Here are the most memorable outfits from Monday night's Emmy Awards.

  • Wow: Angela Sarafyan
    Wow: Angela Sarafyan
    Kyle Grillot / Reuters
    "Westworld" may not make a whole lot of sense, but this ultra-glamorous Christian Siriano gown is a no-brainer.
  • What? Tatiana Maslany
    What? Tatiana Maslany
    John Shearer via Getty Images
    She looks adorable and fresh! But we can't help but worry about what dirt that train is going to pick up.
  • Wow: Regina King
    Wow: Regina King
    John Shearer via Getty Images
    She picks up on Tatiana's tennis ball-green palette, but without the hazardous length.
  • What? Alexis Bledel
    What? Alexis Bledel
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    The colours on this Delpozo dress are lovely, but the execution is ... confusing. Are the bodice details supposed to look like a pastry?
  • Wow: Dakota Fanning
    Wow: Dakota Fanning
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    She looks goddess-like in Dior. Doesn't that skirt look like it would give a really satisfying twirl?
  • What? Emilia Clarke
    What? Emilia Clarke
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
    Much like the most recent season of "Game of Thrones," this dress can't decide what it's trying to do.
  • Wow: Issa Rae
    Wow: Issa Rae
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Pleated pants AND lace AND a train? A lesser person may not have been able to pull this Vera Wang outfit off, but Issa Rae looks amazing.
  • What? Joe Keery
    What? Joe Keery
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    Steve from "Stranger Things" is one of the most realistic and interesting teenage boys on TV. Steve from "Stranger Things" deserves better than these short pants and that long hair.
  • Wow: Gaten Matarazzo
    Wow: Gaten Matarazzo
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    Gaten Matarazzo of "Stranger Things" wears Gen Z yellow; makes us feel old.
  • What? Suzanne Cryer
    What? Suzanne Cryer
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    What?
  • Wow: Natalia Dyer
    Wow: Natalia Dyer
    Kyle Grillot / Reuters
    This gold, embroidered dress is pure Old-Hollywood glam.
  • What? Tine Fey
    What? Tine Fey
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    The colours, pleats and frills are not, shall we say, enhanced by the belt and messy topknot.
  • Wow: RuPaul
    Wow: RuPaul
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    When you think RuPaul, you might not usually think "subtlety," but he can hold back when he wants to. This simple white suit with the statue of liberty print is a great choice.
  • What? Darren Criss
    What? Darren Criss
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Oh no, he spilled bleach on his suit before he left the house.
  • Wow: Mandy Moore
    Wow: Mandy Moore
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
    This shimmery golden Rodarte dress is stunning.
  • What? Constance Wu
    What? Constance Wu
    Kyle Grillot / Reuters
    Why is poor Constance Wu stuck in a futuristic alien prison?
  • Wow: Michelle Dockery
    Wow: Michelle Dockery
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    The colour is a dream, the bodice is elegant, and she is truly pulling off those bangs.
  • What? Poppy Delevigne
    What? Poppy Delevigne
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    This looks a little like a "Project Runway" contestant didn't have enough time to turn a bed set into an actual dress.
  • Wow: Sandra Oh
    Wow: Sandra Oh
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
    The jewel tone looks lovely on her, and the details on sleeve and waist are so elegant.
  • What? Zuri Hall
    What? Zuri Hall
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Perhaps she's asking the photographers to explain what's going on with that bodice?
  • Wow in a Doc Martens kind of way: Carol Kane
    Wow in a Doc Martens kind of way: Carol Kane
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    In a sea of stilettos, Carol Kane's real-person clothing is a refreshing change.
  • What? Tracee Ellis Ross
    What? Tracee Ellis Ross
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Tracee Ellis Ross, you're gorgeous and we love you, but this is inexplicable.
  • Wow: Judith Light
    Wow: Judith Light
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    Can turtleneck dresses become more of a thing, please?
  • What? Sarah Silverman
    What? Sarah Silverman
    Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
    This dress looks like it would be really confusing to get into.
  • Wow: Allison Janney
    Wow: Allison Janney
    Kyle Grillot / Reuters
    She looks like an Atlantic City fortune teller, and we love it.
  • What? Kristin Cavallari
    What? Kristin Cavallari
    Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
    Did a mugger steal part of her dress?
  • Wow: Rachel Brosnahan
    Wow: Rachel Brosnahan
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
    Simple and elegant.
  • What and WHAT? Rachel Reichard and Chris Sullivan
    What and WHAT? Rachel Reichard and Chris Sullivan
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Taking a chance is better than being boring, we say. 
  • Wow: Millie Bobby Brown
    Wow: Millie Bobby Brown
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    This is adorable and age-appropriate.
  • What? Chrissy Teigen
    What? Chrissy Teigen
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    When the matronly neck fights with the leg and chest, does anyone win? 
  • Wow: Michael Zegen
    Wow: Michael Zegen
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Three cheers for a man in velvet!
  • What? Keri Russell
    What? Keri Russell
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Is wearing a dress with such confusing lengths a spy trick?
  • Wow: Samira Wiley
    Wow: Samira Wiley
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Edgy, but elegant.
  • What? But Wow, It Works: The Cast of Queer Eye
    What? But Wow, It Works: The Cast of Queer Eye
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown took a chance, and it paid off.

