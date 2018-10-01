Sharon and Bram Bid Us A Final Skinnamarink A-Dink On Farewell Tour

They loved us in the morning and in the afternoon. They loved us in the evening and underneath the moon....

Sharon, Lois & Bram have Shinnamarink a-dinky dink'd their way into our homes and hearts for the past 40 years.

Sharon Hampson, Lois Lilienstein and Bram Morrison debuted as a kids' entertainment trio in 1978 and quickly became household names for their catchy kids tunes.

Together, the three produced more than 20 recordings, three songbooks, six national TV specials, 65 episodes of "The Elephant Show" and 52 of "Skinnamarink TV," their official biography notes.

They have produced gold and platinum records, and have won three Juno Awards for Best Children's Album.

Lilienstein died in 2015 from a rare form of cancer.

However, Hampson and Morrison have carried on touring together. Until now.

Toronto Star via Getty Images Sharon and Bram at June Rowlands Park in Toronto, which was named after the famous children's music trio Sharon, Lois and Bram.

Hampson and Morrison are hitting the road one final time 40 years after they first joined with the late Lilienstein to form one of Canadiana's most well-known trios.

Enjoyed an afternoon reliving childhood memories with my little one. Loved watching and singing along with Sharon and Bram! #skinnamarink#sharonloisbram#elephantshow#childhoodmemoriespic.twitter.com/EGPccEkyTr — Dr. Shikha Sareen (@Dr_Shikha_Chiro) October 1, 2018

Their 40th anniversary farewell tour features a sing-along concert for the whole family, with favourites such as She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain, Five Little Monkeys, One Elephant and, of course, Skinnamarink.

The stage is set — It's a beautiful day for 40 years of #Skinnamarink with @SharonandBram! #SharonLoisBrampic.twitter.com/Ls6KGUQAFU — Paul Leary (@paulleary) September 28, 2018

