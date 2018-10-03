So, you dreamed of being a Pinterest parent but maybe you're more of an Amazon Prime mom or dad.

We all have our strengths.

Not everyone knows their way around a sewing machine or can use an Instant Pot without the fear of blowing their chicken chili through the ceiling. Maybe you have other parental talents, like encyclopedic knowledge of every song by "The Wiggles" and a mental map of all the best McDonald's play places.

Regardless, there's nothing like Halloween to make a parent feel like, perhaps, they SHOULD own a glue gun. But we're here to save you from those inevitable hot glue burns and the Oct. 30th realization that, crap, you are NOT crafty, with a round-up of the cutest kids' costumes you can buy in an actual store (or, even better, online).

Buy your kids one of these fantastic costumes, and save your energy for convincing them not to eat their entire bag of candy in one sitting.

1. Cheer Bear

Indigo

Costs: $21.71

Get it at: Indigo (online only)

2. Curious George

Amazon

Costs: $35.51-$36.41, depending on size

Get it at: Amazon

Bonus: Trying to figure out a family costume? You can also order a "Man in the Yellow Hat" getup for $57.74. (Except don't actually do this because this is 100 per cent our family costume this year, and we wanna be OGs).

3. Zipster unicorn

Party City

Costs: $34.99

Get it at: Party City

4. Little pineapple

Carters

Costs: $24

Get it at: Carter's

5. Movie popcorn

H&M

Costs: $14.99

Get it at: H&M (online only)

6. Paw Patrol: Skye

Toys R Us

Costs: $29.99

Get it at: Toys R Us

7. Jedi knight

Walmart

Costs: $37.75

Get it at:Walmart

8. Plush skunk

Amazon

Costs: $40.27

Get it at: Amazon

9. Astronaut

Best Buy

Costs: $27.99

Get it at: Best Buy (online only)

10. Pumpkin patch scarecrow

Halloweencostumes.ca

Costs: $32.99-$38.99, depending on size (online only)

Get it at: halloweencostumes.ca

11. Gryffindor robe

Party City

Costs: $29.99

Get it at: Party City

Complete the look with: The accessory set (tie, wand, glasses) for $32.99

12. Little parrot

Carter's

Costs: $24

Get it at: Carter's

13. Lego Batman

Walmart

Costs: $49.98

Get it at: Walmart

14. Queen Bee

Indigo

Costs: $41.21

Get it at: Indigo (online only)

15. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael

Walmart

Costs: $19.98

Get it at:Walmart