So, you dreamed of being a Pinterest parent but maybe you're more of an Amazon Prime mom or dad.
We all have our strengths.
Not everyone knows their way around a sewing machine or can use an Instant Pot without the fear of blowing their chicken chili through the ceiling. Maybe you have other parental talents, like encyclopedic knowledge of every song by "The Wiggles" and a mental map of all the best McDonald's play places.
Regardless, there's nothing like Halloween to make a parent feel like, perhaps, they SHOULD own a glue gun. But we're here to save you from those inevitable hot glue burns and the Oct. 30th realization that, crap, you are NOT crafty, with a round-up of the cutest kids' costumes you can buy in an actual store (or, even better, online).
Buy your kids one of these fantastic costumes, and save your energy for convincing them not to eat their entire bag of candy in one sitting.
1. Cheer Bear
Costs: $21.71
Get it at: Indigo (online only)
2. Curious George
Costs: $35.51-$36.41, depending on size
Get it at: Amazon
Bonus: Trying to figure out a family costume? You can also order a "Man in the Yellow Hat" getup for $57.74. (Except don't actually do this because this is 100 per cent our family costume this year, and we wanna be OGs).
3. Zipster unicorn
Costs: $34.99
Get it at: Party City
4. Little pineapple
Costs: $24
Get it at: Carter's
5. Movie popcorn
Costs: $14.99
Get it at: H&M (online only)
6. Paw Patrol: Skye
Costs: $29.99
Get it at: Toys R Us
7. Jedi knight
Costs: $37.75
Get it at:Walmart
8. Plush skunk
Costs: $40.27
Get it at: Amazon
9. Astronaut
Costs: $27.99
Get it at: Best Buy (online only)
10. Pumpkin patch scarecrow
Costs: $32.99-$38.99, depending on size (online only)
Get it at: halloweencostumes.ca
11. Gryffindor robe
Costs: $29.99
Get it at: Party City
Complete the look with: The accessory set (tie, wand, glasses) for $32.99
12. Little parrot
Costs: $24
Get it at: Carter's
13. Lego Batman
Costs: $49.98
Get it at: Walmart
14. Queen Bee
Costs: $41.21
Get it at: Indigo (online only)
15. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael
Costs: $19.98
Get it at:Walmart
