Be careful who you joke about retirement with — especially if you're famous, and that person is a reporter.

Michael Bublé is probably having a much busier weekend than expected after his management team had to issue a statement Sunday afternoon saying that that contrary to many reports, the singer is not in fact retiring.

The confusion started Saturday morning, after the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine printed an interview with Bublé where he talked about how much his life has changed since his now five-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. The cancer is now in remission, but Bublé spoke in detail about how difficult the last few years had been, and how they changed his perspective on fame and success.

"The diagnosis made me realise how stupid I'd been to worry about these unimportant things. I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity," he said.

And then at the end of the interview came these lines:

"Then suddenly he stops. 'This is my last interview,' he says quite solemnly. 'I'm retiring from the business. I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.'

Somehow, though, I don't think he really means it."

It's an ambiguous ending; it sounds like Bublé may be joking, but it isn't completely clear. The headline, though, destroyed any subtlety or nuance: "Michael Bublé QUITS music following heartache over son Noah's 'life-changing' cancer battle as he reveals he is done with fame in final interview." Several outlets, including HuffPost, reported that Bublé was retiring, and his fans went wild.

'Completely false'

On Saturday afternoon, a post on a Michael Bublé fan Facebook group by Michelle Larsen, a digital media manager at the talent agency that represents Bublé, called the rumours that he was quitting "completely false" and asked fans not to share the story. His publicist Liz Rosenberg later confirmed to HuffPost Canada that the singer is "definitely not retiring" and added that that he has a new album coming out next month and many scheduled appearances over the next year.

Michael Bublé can be a pretty funny guy, as anyone who remembers the "ham and bubbly" SNL skit he did with Jon Hamm can contend. But it looks like he's sticking to singing for now.

