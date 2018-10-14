Princess Eugenie married her longtime partner Jack Brooksbank in a lovely ceremony on Friday.

Kensington Palace released the official portraits from the ceremony on Saturday, along with a photo of Eugenie in her reception dress with her groom, and one of the happy couple kissing in their carriage.

The pictures were taken by photographer Alex Bramall, who also snapped shots of Eugenie in 2016 for a Harper's Bazaar photoshoot.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days," Bramall said, according to the palace.

Kensington Palace Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Maud Windsor, Louis De Givenchy, Theodora Williams, Mia Tindall, Isla Phillips, Savannah Phillips, Thomas Brooksbank, Nicola Brooksbank, George Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, and Prince Andrew are pictured with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in an official portrait.

Kensington Palace Mia Tindall, Savannah Phillips, Maud Windsor, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Theodora Williams, Isla Phillips and Louis De Givenchy are pictured with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in an official portrait.

The official portraits feature the newlyweds with their family (including grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip), bridesmaids and pageboys and were taken in Windsor Castle's White Drawing Room.

Bramall also snapped an intimate black-and-white photo of the bride and groom kissing in the Scottish Stage Coach they rode in after they left St. George's Chapel.

The final photo was a lovely snap of the couple in their dinner reception outfits at Prince Andrew's residence, the Royal Lodge, with Eugenie wearing a stunning blush-coloured Zac Posen gown.

A marquee was set up outside on the residence's grounds so people could enjoy the reception outside, and guests reportedly had to surrender their cellphones so they couldn't take photos at the event, Harper's Bazaar shared.

Instagram A screenshot of a video posted on Instagram showing Princess Eugenie's custom biker jacket, with "Mrs. Brooksbank" bedazzled onto the back.

On Saturday, the pair also hosted a laid-back festival-inspired party to continue the celebrations, where Eugenie reportedly wore a white mini dress, and a pale pink custom biker jacket that was bedazzled with 'Mrs. Brooksbank' on the back, as shown in designer Sam Dougal's Instagram Story. Harper's Bazaar said the words were in Eugenie's own handwriting.

The event featured a carousel, carnival games, and some incredible food stalls, as some guests didn't hesitate to share on social media.

The couple were "delighted" to share more photos of their special day, Kensington Palace said.

