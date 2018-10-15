Within 15 minutes of their 16-day royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have — of course! — received their first baby gift: a stuffed kangaroo with a joey in its pouch.

The gift came at their first official engagement, a meeting with Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove. He handed the kangaroo and a baby-sized pair of Uggs to the beaming couple. In the video below, around the 13-second mark, Meghan can be heard exclaiming "Our first baby gift."

WATCH: Harry and Meghan receive their first baby gifts - a cuddly kangaroo and joey and a tiny pair of Uggs #royalvisitaustraliapic.twitter.com/bJaTpU9uJU — Emily Nash (@emynash) October 15, 2018

Phil Noble / PA via AP Too. Freaking. Cute.

The Duchess looked stunning in a white sheath dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, whose website predictably enough crashed several minutes after the outfit was identified.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Britain's Duchess of Sussex arrives at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

The Governor General and his wife presented the couple with traditional Australian hats. Hey, we all know the royals love some good headwear.

Phil Noble / Pool via AP Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they receives traditional Australian hats from Australia's Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lady Cosgrove.

Phil Noble / Pool via AP Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also receives a traditional Australian hat.

Meghan and Harry's next stop will be a Sydney zoo, where they'll likely see some real kangaroos.

