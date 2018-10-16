On day two of a royal tour that sounds both fun and exhausting, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Dubbo, a small inland city about a five-hour drive from Sydney. Today's plans are more outdoorsy and less glam than yesterday's, as the hat-centric Palace tweet demonstrated. (Seriously, THOSE HATS.)

There were huge crowds waiting to greet the couple at the airport, as they've no doubt come to expect.

Phil Noble / Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex interact with children from Dubbo South Public School after arriving at Dubbo Airport on Wednesday.

Cameron Spencer via Getty Images Hugs for Meghan!

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Hugs for Harry!

Meghan combined Australian pieces — Outlander jeans and a Natalie Martin necklace — with J. Crew boots and a Maison Kitsuné shirt. She topped the look off with an oversized blazer from the Serena William Collection.

You'll remember that the Duchess and the tennis star are good friends — they've known each other for years, and Williams told a reporter last month that they've been "relying on each other a lot recently." She also designed a "Royal Duchess hoodie" for her clothing line, and also wrote Meghan a sweet note when she announced her involvement with a cookbook to benefit the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Cameron Spencer via Getty Images Serena Williams designed the blazer Meghan wore.

Their first engagement of the day involved meeting the Royal Flying Doctors Service, a healthcare provider that offers aviation services to rural parts of the country.

Cameron Spencer via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet with health workers at the Royal Flying Doctors Service hangar on Wednesday.

They're also scheduled to visit a local property to see how farmers in the area have been affected by drought, go to a local outdoor party, and visit a local school.

