10 Makeup Tutorials To Watch For An Epic Last-Minute Halloween Costume

If your friends love to drag you to Halloween parties at the last minute, that means you're going to need an impromptu costume stat. But in case costume stores have cleared out of good ideas, we have a simple solution for you: makeup.

You already have everything you need on your vanity to create the ultimate Halloween statement, which is why we've rounded up 10 clever makeup tutorials to watch to create an epic last-minute Halloween costume.

Halloween is the unofficial holiday for makeup junkies, after all.

1. Half Machine, Half Human

Be the talk of the party with this chilling half machine, half human costume. For this look, Toronto-based YouTuber Jaclyn Forbes uses plaster and special effects makeup to create the very realistic removable mask portion of this outfit.

But if you don't have any experience using prosthetics, no worries! You can skip this step and move on to the makeup application. On her face, she uses the NYX SFX Créme Colour Face and Body Paint in silver and black. To take the metal-like skin effect to the next level, she finishes the look with the NYX Shimmer Down Pigment and the lips with NYX Slide On Pencil, both in platinum.

2. Meghan Markle

Want to dress up with your S.O. this Halloween? We say look to this stylish royal couple for inspo. This tutorial shows you how to transform yourself into Meghan Markle on her wedding day. All you have to do is master the natural makeup look, but don't forget about the duchess' stunning freckles! Use NYX Eyebrow Pencil to strategically draw beauty marks around the centre of your face. And if you really want to nail the duchess' look, you can also shape your nose with a little Ben Nye Nose and Scar Wax.

3. Cheshire Cat

Show off your makeup skills by creating this creepy yet glamorous Cheshire Cat look. Using only makeup, YouTuber Amanda Ensing draws on the cat's iconic smile with Maybelline Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Liner in black and Urban Decay Razor Sharp Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in white.

4. Glitter Melting Face

Go full-out glam with this melting glitter makeup look. In this tutorial, Katie Snooks uses the Too Faced Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette to create a sparkly smoky eye, and the Too Faced Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer to even out the skin.

For the glitter portion of the look, she covers the lower half of her face and upper part of her body with glitter paint. The trick to making the glitter stick to her skin is hairspray. To enhance the look of melting skin, Snooks finishes off her costume with Mehron 3D Gel, but the costume still looks pretty stellar without it.

5. Creepy Snow White

For those who can't decide between dressing up as something elegant or something scary, we say, do both! In this tutorial, Vancouver-based YouTuber Leigh Dickson shows off her versatile makeup skills creating this creepy poisoned Snow White look.

To create the realistic grotesque features, Dickson uses Tinsley 3D FX Transfers (which can be applied using water, just like temporary tattoos) and Ben Nye Liquid Latex. Of course, the look wouldn't be complete without Snow White's iconic red lip. For this, Dickson creates a clean matte look using the Lime Crime Velvetine Lipstick in new Americana.

6. Comic-Inspired Wonder Woman

Inspired by comic book graphics, NikkieTutorials shows us how to recreate Wonder Woman's simple, yet show-stopping makeup. After applying foundation, she creates a graphic gold eye and a crisp matte red lip. She finishes the look with pop art details using the NYX White Liquid Liner and Ofra Fixline Eyeliner Gel. This look is perfect for Halloween makeup newbies.

7. Demon

Using water-activated face paint and various eyeshadow palettes, YouTuber Desi Perkins creates this eerily beautiful demon look. For this costume, you'll need to create the illusion of gaping holes in the skin using the Zoeva Matte Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette. To amp up the spooky factor, crush a bit of eyeshadow into some 3D sculpting gel and apply it to the "holes" of the face to create a rotting illusion.

8. Mask Illusion Makeup

Although this look might seem difficult to recreate, YouTuber Amber Mancha shows us otherwise. For this look, all you need is full glam eyes paired with your favourite shade of lipstick. Or, you could go rogue and do your own favourite makeup look here instead.

Then, to create the shadows for the lifted mask effect, you'll just need the Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette and your contouring skills.

9. Princess Jasmine

In case you missed it, Disney recently released a teaser of their upcoming live-action movie "Aladdin." As a result, we're predicting tons of Princess Jasmines this Halloween and next.

In this video, makeup artist Kandee Johnson transforms Kim Kardashian into the Disney princess by simply drawing on cartoon-inspired brows. For this look, you'll need to keep your makeup as neutral as possible to block the brows and draw new ones on using Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pencil.

10. Daenerys Targaryen

Year after year, we've come across tons of Daenerys Targaryen makeup tutorials, but nobody does it quite like YouTuber Carli Bybel. And since the final season of "Game of Thrones" airs in 2019, this will likely be the last year the show's characters will be a popular Halloween costume.

To nail this Mother of Dragons transformation, focus on priming the skin with the Rodial Airbrush Concealer and perfecting Khaleesi's infamous brows. For the brows, the goal is to keep them bold, yet bushy. For the most realistic effect, use the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade to fill them in before using Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz to create hair-like strokes. To complete the look, you'll just need a blond-silver wig.

Also on HuffPost: