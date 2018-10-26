Every year, Air Canada does its part to ensure people still want to travel the country (presumably with their airline) by enticing us to indulge in food and drink offerings from across our fair nation.
In August, they announced their longlist of the 30 best new restaurants in Canada. On Thursday night, they narrowed it down to a top 10.
Montreal and Toronto restaurants dominated the list, unsurprisingly, scoring two entries each. Vancouver, Victoria, B.C., Edmonton and Regina all made a valiant effort as well. But a lovely surprise is that restaurants in two small Ontario towns made the list, including the coveted number one spot.
The Restaurant at Pearl Morrissette, Air Canada's top pick this year, is nestled deep in the heart of Ontario's Niagara wine country. Enter the minimalist, black barn and you'll be treated to a five-course meal that features quality, local ingredients done with French-inspired flair.
Frequenters of the popular Prince Edward County, also in Ontario, know that Picton is a hot spot for fine wine and fine fare, including the Sand and Pearl Oyster Bar, a lively spot that serves up fresh seafood favourites two hours east of Toronto.
1) The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette, Jordan Station, Ontario
Cuisine: Seasonal
Chefs: Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson
2) Vin Mon Lapin, Montreal, Quebec
{new post!} Welcome to the neighbourhood, @vinmonlapin 🐰 >> https://t.co/sqEWoTvUNh#Montrealpic.twitter.com/EoSihUg3Ci— mayssam samaha (@mayssamaha) March 13, 2018
Cuisine: Seasonal
Chefs: Marc-Olivier Frappier and Jessica Noël
3) Elena, Montreal, Quebec
Cuisine: Italian
Chef: Emma Cardarelli
4) St. Lawrence, Vancouver, British Columbia
Cuisine: Québécois-French
Chef: J-C Poirier
5) Giulietta, Toronto
Cuisine: Italian
Chef: Rob Rossi
6) Aloette, Toronto
crispy squash⠀ ⠀ 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦, 𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘦, 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘯, ⠀ 𝘱𝘶𝘮𝘱𝘬𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘥⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#aloette #aloetterestaurant #toronto #torontoeats #foodie #lunch #dinner
Cuisine: Contemporary
Chef: Patrick Kriss
7) Avenue, Regina
Cuisine: Canadian
Chefs: Dale MacKay and Nathan Guggenheimer
8) Bündok, Edmonton
Cuisine: Seasonal
Chef: Kyle Hotchkiss
9) Sand and Pearl, Picton, Ont.
Seafood paella! Lobster, mussels, Pickerel, clams, prawns, chorizo, chicken, lobster stock, rice, corn, love. Cooked on our 1.5 metre pan. - This is a party feast! Book a campfire cookout party with us! 🌽 🦐 🍗 🐟 💕 - #paella #pan #lobster #clams #mussels #princeedwardcounty #cookonfire #paella #campfire #cookout #love #doallthingswithlove #rice #spain #inspired #fire #corn #pickerel #country #party #familystyle #saucy #wedding #reunion #anniversary #surprise #pecyogafest #paellapan #bestsummerever
Cuisine: Seafood
Chef: Suzanne Barr
10) The Courtney Room, Victoria
Cuisine: Seasonal French
Chef: Sam Harris
If that's not enough culinary inspiration for you, Air Canada also put out a list of the country's best new bars. You're welcome.
