Explaining Remembrance Day to your kids doesn't have to be complicated. At its heart, Nov. 11 is about donning red poppies in honour of fallen soldiers, those who have served in war, or are currently serving. But for little ones who aren't quite able to grasp this concept, there are always songs, picture books, and — our personal favourite — crafts.
The latter is particularly useful in helping toddlers learn about Remembrance Day because it introduces them to important symbols, such as the poppy and the dove, in a fun way.
So if you're looking for an easy way to start the conversation about peace, soldiers and war with your little one, here are 15 Remembrance Day activities to try out.
Cupcake liner poppies
Get the instructions:Laughing Kids Learn
Hand-printed dove for peace
Get the instructions: Mom Junction
Poppy suncatchers
Get the instructions: Red Ted Art
Paper soldier
Get the instructions: Fantastic Fun and Learning
Dove peace craft
Get the instructions: Proud to be Primary
Poppy wreath
Get the instructions: Mermaids' Makings
Bottle cap painted poppies
Get the instructions: Danya Banya
Dove of peace
Get the instructions: Education
Painted coffee filter poppies
Get the instructions: Happy Hooligans
Soldier puppet
Get the instructions: Glued to my Crafts
Poppy wreath
Get the instructions: Happy Ella After
Torn poppy
Get the instructions: Housing a Forest
Peace plate
Get the instructions: Grade Onederful
Paper plate poppy
Get the instructions: Happy Hooligans
Handprint poppies
Get the instructions: Candice Ashment Art
