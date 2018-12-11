Shopping for toddlers can be a tough exercise. Even parents can have a difficult time weighing cost, time, enjoyment level, and skill development that comes with popular toys — and if you're shopping for your niece or nephew, or for a friend or co-worker's kid, it just gets that much harder.
That's why we're here to help. Figure out what the tiny person in question likes doing, and we'll tell you what gift they want this year. Easy peasy.
Here are this year's best toddler toys, based on whatever the little one in your life is most into.
For a kid who likes ... helping inside
Melissa and Doug Let's Play House cleaning set
Ages: 3+
Price: $39.99
Where to buy it: The Bay
For a kid who likes ... helping outside
Garant Kids snow shovel
Ages: 3+
Price: $8.29
Where to buy it: Canadian Tire
For a kid who likes ... seeing what you're up to
Guidecraft classic kitchen helper stool
Ages: 2+
Price: $199.58
Where to buy it: Guidecraft
For a kid who likes ... Paw Patrol
Paw Patrol ultimate fire truck play set
Ages:3 - 5
Price: $59
Where to buy it: Indigo
For a kid who likes ... ice cream
Leap Frog Scoop & Learn ice cream cart
Ages: 2 - 4
Price: $49.99
Where to buy it: Toys 'R Us
For a kid who likes ... Peppa Pig
Peppa Pig and family toy set
Ages: 3 - 4
Price: $16.99
Where to buy it: Toys 'R Us
For a kid who likes ... figuring things out
Magna tiles 100-piece set
Ages: 3+
Price: From $164.99
Where to buy it: Amazon (via third-party sellers)
For a kid who likes ... flushing the toilet
Summer Infant My Size flushable potty
Age: 18 months+
Price: $39.97
Where to buy it: Walmart
For a kid who likes ... drawing on the wall
Mala easel
Ages: 3+
Price: $24.99
Where to buy it: Ikea
For a kid who likes ... computers
LeapFrog 2-in-1 Leaptop Touch
Ages: 2 - 4
Price: $22.47
Where to buy it: Amazon
For a kid who likes ... taking baths
Fishin' bath toy
Ages: 2+
Price: $12.99
Where to buy it: Toys 'R Us
For a kid who likes ... exploring
Melissa and Doug firefly flashlight
Ages: 3+
Price: $24.47
Where to buy it: Walmart
For a kid who likes ... music
Robson blue ukulele
Ages: 4+
Price: $39.99
Where to buy it: Toys 'R Us
For a kid who likes ... tools
VTech drill and learn toolbox
Ages: 2+
Price: $27.94
Where to buy it: Walmart
For a kid who likes ... playing with their food
Ms. Food face plate
Ages: 3+
Price: $16.08
Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods
For a kid who likes ... dressing like their parents
Mini-me matching pyjamas
Ages: Available in children's size XS to XL
Price: Ranging from $7 to $33 per item
Where to buy it: Old Navy
For a kid who loves ... your cell phone
LeapFrog chat & count emoji phone
Ages: 6 months+
Price: $19.54
Where to buy it: Amazon
For a kid who loves ... somersaults
Plufsig folding gym mat
Ages: 18 months+
Price: $49.99
Where to buy it: Ikea
For a kid who likes ... 'Baby Shark'
For one thing, you have our condolences. We have some good and bad news for you: there is a Baby Shark singing plush toy, but it's sold out just about everywhere.
There may be some available at Toys 'R Us, although it's not available to order online, and last time we checked there were a few "Mommy Shark" toys left by third-party sellers on Amazon. Essentially, they're sold out almost everywhere, so if you're dead-set on Baby Shark we'd recommend moving fast and digging around.
If you want to get creative with it, though, here are some alternative options.
Baby Shark, the book, "based on the kid-favourite song"
Ages: All ages
Price: $8.45
Where to buy it: Amazon
Hooded shark coverup, for when you want to be your own baby shark
Ages: Available in children's sizes 0 - 12 months
Price: $27.99
Where to buy it: Well.ca
