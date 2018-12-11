Shopping for toddlers can be a tough exercise. Even parents can have a difficult time weighing cost, time, enjoyment level, and skill development that comes with popular toys — and if you're shopping for your niece or nephew, or for a friend or co-worker's kid, it just gets that much harder.

That's why we're here to help. Figure out what the tiny person in question likes doing, and we'll tell you what gift they want this year. Easy peasy.

Here are this year's best toddler toys, based on whatever the little one in your life is most into.

For a kid who likes ... helping inside

The Bay

Melissa and Doug Let's Play House cleaning set

Ages: 3+

Price: $39.99

Where to buy it: The Bay

For a kid who likes ... helping outside

Canadian Tire

Garant Kids snow shovel

Ages: 3+

Price: $8.29

Where to buy it: Canadian Tire

For a kid who likes ... seeing what you're up to

Guidecraft

Guidecraft classic kitchen helper stool

Ages: 2+

Price: $199.58

Where to buy it: Guidecraft

For a kid who likes ... Paw Patrol

Indigo

Paw Patrol ultimate fire truck play set

Ages:3 - 5

Price: $59

Where to buy it: Indigo

For a kid who likes ... ice cream

Toys R Us

Leap Frog Scoop & Learn ice cream cart

Ages: 2 - 4

Price: $49.99

Where to buy it: Toys 'R Us

For a kid who likes ... Peppa Pig

Toys 'R Us

Peppa Pig and family toy set

Ages: 3 - 4

Price: $16.99

Where to buy it: Toys 'R Us

For a kid who likes ... figuring things out

Amazon

Magna tiles 100-piece set

Ages: 3+

Price: From $164.99

Where to buy it: Amazon (via third-party sellers)

WATCH: Easy DIY holiday decorations. List continues after the video.

For a kid who likes ... flushing the toilet

Walmart

Summer Infant My Size flushable potty

Age: 18 months+

Price: $39.97

Where to buy it: Walmart

For a kid who likes ... drawing on the wall

Ikea

Mala easel

Ages: 3+

Price: $24.99

Where to buy it: Ikea

For a kid who likes ... computers

Amazon

LeapFrog 2-in-1 Leaptop Touch

Ages: 2 - 4

Price: $22.47

Where to buy it: Amazon

For a kid who likes ... taking baths

Toys 'R Us

Fishin' bath toy

Ages: 2+

Price: $12.99

Where to buy it: Toys 'R Us

For a kid who likes ... exploring

Walmart

Melissa and Doug firefly flashlight

Ages: 3+

Price: $24.47

Where to buy it: Walmart

For a kid who likes ... music

Toys 'R Us

Robson blue ukulele

Ages: 4+

Price: $39.99

Where to buy it: Toys 'R Us

For a kid who likes ... tools

Walmart

VTech drill and learn toolbox

Ages: 2+

Price: $27.94

Where to buy it: Walmart

For a kid who likes ... playing with their food

Uncommon Goods

Ms. Food face plate

Ages: 3+

Price: $16.08

Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods

For a kid who likes ... dressing like their parents

Old Navy

Mini-me matching pyjamas

Ages: Available in children's size XS to XL

Price: Ranging from $7 to $33 per item

Where to buy it: Old Navy

For a kid who loves ... your cell phone

Amazon

LeapFrog chat & count emoji phone

Ages: 6 months+

Price: $19.54

Where to buy it: Amazon

For a kid who loves ... somersaults

Ikea

Plufsig folding gym mat

Ages: 18 months+

Price: $49.99

Where to buy it: Ikea

For a kid who likes ... 'Baby Shark'

For one thing, you have our condolences. We have some good and bad news for you: there is a Baby Shark singing plush toy, but it's sold out just about everywhere.

There may be some available at Toys 'R Us, although it's not available to order online, and last time we checked there were a few "Mommy Shark" toys left by third-party sellers on Amazon. Essentially, they're sold out almost everywhere, so if you're dead-set on Baby Shark we'd recommend moving fast and digging around.

If you want to get creative with it, though, here are some alternative options.

Baby Shark, the book, "based on the kid-favourite song"

Amazon

Ages: All ages

Price: $8.45

Where to buy it: Amazon

Hooded shark coverup, for when you want to be your own baby shark

Well.ca

Ages: Available in children's sizes 0 - 12 months

Price: $27.99

Where to buy it: Well.ca