It's the most wonderful time of the year!

The British Royal Family released their Christmas card photographs today, and there's a little something in them for everyone. Cheeky Prince George? Check. Princess Charlotte being all regal? Check. A new photo of wee Prince Louis looking adorable in the front and centre? Check, check!

The photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, shows the smiling and relaxed family at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England. Some have noted it's the most casual photo of the family yet, with George, 5, kicking a welly-clad leg in the air as Prince William and Kate Middleton perch on a tree branch holding onto Charlotte, 3 and Louis, 8 months.

But perhaps the best holiday surprise comes from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who released a never-before-seen wedding photo for their Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embrace each other while watching fireworks in the stunning black and white shot taken by photographer Chris Allerton at Frogmore House in Windsor, England, during their wedding reception on May 19.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception," Kensington Palace wrote in the post on their official Instagram account.

The newlyweds are expecting their first child this spring.

Also getting in on the Christmas card action were Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, who released their official photo via Clarence House. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall gaze at each other in the photo taken by Hugo Burnand in the garden of Clarence House this past summer.

The Royal Family will celebrate Christmas with Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, People reports. It will be the second year that Meghan joins the family.

Last Christmas, the Queen reportedly made an exception to what Hello! Canada described as a "no ring, no bring" policy and allowed Prince Harry to bring Meghan to the Christmas festivities although they weren't yet married.

This year, as an official royal, the Duchess of Sussex will participate in even more of the family's traditions, such as opening gifts on Christmas Eve.