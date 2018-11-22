2018 was a big year for royals fans and anglophiles everywhere: we had a huge royal wedding, a smaller royal wedding, a royal baby, a royal pregnancy announcement, a royal tour and a royal turning 70. And, of course, we can't forget, an iconic kid who met the Duchess of Cambridge with a cup on her face.

If you want to help the Royal Family fan in your life end 2018 on a high note, below are some great gift ideas.

1. Together: Our Community Cookbook by The Hubb Community Kitchen

Amazon

Meghan Markle worked with families affected by the disastrous 2017 Grenfell Tower fire to release this cookbook in September. All proceeds go to a community kitchen formed in the fire's aftermath.

Price: $20

Where to buy it: Amazon

2. Royal wedding dresses poster

Etsy

A sleek, stylish and inexpensive look at some of the royal wedding fashion, from Queen Victoria's 1840 wedding all the way up to Princess Eugenie's nuptials last month.

Price: $16.41

Where to buy it: Etsy

3. Corgi plush pillow

Amazon

There's no better way to celebrate the Queen's favourite dogs than with this cozy plush pillow.

Price: $17.35

Where to buy it: Amazon

4. Royal Teas: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace by Mark Flanagan

Amazon

Mark Flanagan worked as Buckingham Palace's official royal chef for 10 years. In this book, he breaks down some of the desserts and teas he served to the Royal Family themselves.

Price: $25.60

Where to buy it: Amazon

5. Queen Elizabeth II bar glass

Drake General Store

This iconic portrait of a young Queen Elizabeth deserves a place on your bar cart.

Price: $12

Where to buy it: Drake General Store

6. Personalized Maya Brenner asymmetrical character necklace

L.A.-based designer Maya Brenner made the necklace featuring a tiny, subtle "M" and "H" that Meghan Markle was spotted wearing in 2016, before they officially went public. You can get your own made with whatever initials you want.

Price: $320

Where to buy it: Baublebar

7. Royal pendant necklace

Nasty Gal

For the royal fan with a slightly diminished jewelry budget.

Price: $6.80

Where to buy it: Nasty Gal

8. Essie nail polish in "Ballet Slippers"

Amazon

This classic pale pink is a favourite of the royals — the Queen has been wearing it for nearly 30 years.

Price: $ 7.96

Where to buy it: Amazon

9. Elizabeth: A Biography of Britain's Queen by Sarah Bradford

Amazon

It's been over 20 years since this biography was published to mark the Queen's 70th birthday. It is still praised as an impressive work.

Price: $7

Where to buy it: Amazon

10. Sentaler royal baby alpaca scarf

Sentaler

Meghan Markle is a big fan of Canadian outerwear brand Sentaler. If their $1,600 coats are slightly out of your price range, consider this baby alpaca scarf instead.

Price: $395

Where to buy it: Sentaler

11. Prince Charles and Princess Diana wedding memorabilia

Etsy

Their marriage may not have been a happy one, but eager collectors will find no shortage of one-of-a-kind Charles and Diana memorabilia on Etsy.

Price: $20

Where to buy it: Etsy

12. Royal Family commemorative spoons

eBay

eBay is a treasure trove of collectible Royal Family items.

Price: $65

Where to buy it: eBay

13. Philip Treacy: Hat Designer by Philip Treacy and Marion Hume

Indigo

The acclaimed milliner is a favourite of the Royal Family. He designed Meghan Markle's royal ascot look, the Duchess of Cornwall's wedding headpiece, and Beatrice and Eugenie's memorable royal wedding hats, among many others. This considerable tome of a coffee table book is a must-have for royal fashion diehards.

Price: $113

Where to buy it: Indigo

14. Fairmont Tea for One set

Fairmont

Any tea set will do, but if you're looking for an especially majestic version, this is the way to go.

Price: $69.95

Where to buy it: Fairmont store

15. Darjeeling tea

Bloomberg Creative Photos via Getty Images

Darjeeling is allegedly the Queen's favourite — although there's no consensus.

Where to buy it: Any grocery store

16. Harry and Meghan colouring book

Amazon

Because colouring is a great way to relax.

Price: $7

Where to buy it: Amazon

