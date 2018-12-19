TORONTO — Police have laid new charges in an investigation into allegations of sexual assault at a prestigious all-boys private school in Toronto that has led to the arrest of seven students.

Investigators said five teens — four of whom were previously charged in a separate incident — were arrested Wednesday in an alleged sexual assault at St. Michael's College School.

Police said two of those previously charged are also accused of assault and assault with a weapon in a third incident.

We are committed to understanding why this behaviour happened and what led to it, and to putting measures in place to ensure it does not happen again. Rev. Andrew Leung, St. Michael's College interim president

Insp. Domenic Sinopoli said police have investigated a total of eight incidents that took place at the Catholic school this fall, and only laid charges in connection with three of them.

"We do not have any evidence or complaints to suggest that this type of behaviour extended outside of this school year or involved anyone outside this small group of students,'' he said.

"Our research into these incidents and our past dealings with the college did not suggest any trend that would lead someone to believe that this is an ongoing and systemic problem.''

Sinopoli said none of the school's faculty or staff, including former principal Greg Reeves, are facing charges in the various incidents.

Watch: How the St. Michael's College School scandal unfolded. Story continues below.

St. Michael's issued a statement shortly after the police news conference expressing a commitment to eradicating such incidents in the future.

"This is another painful and heartbreaking day, but also a necessary step in our school's journey as we learn the truth about the terrible incidents that happened, and rededicate ourselves to both immediate and long-term change,'' interim president Rev. Andrew Leung said. "We are committed to understanding why this behaviour happened and what led to it, and to putting measures in place to ensure it does not happen again.''

The sex assault scandal at St. Michael's garnered widespread public attention and led to the resignation of its top two officials.

St. Michael's has since established a "respect and culture'' review panel that is set to report its findings by the summer. A tip line for students to report any concerns or allegations was also set up.

The school also cancelled its football program for the next year, citing "problematic dynamics'' on those teams.

Another suspected sex assault video may exist

Police said they had identified two alleged victims of sexual assault through their investigation who were both now receiving support.

Sinopoli said, however, that a video of one of the alleged incidents continues to circulate, causing ongoing trauma for the alleged victim. Police had previously stated that the video met the threshold for child pornography.

He said a video of the new suspected sexual assault may also exist, though police have not seen it.

The high-profile investigation has touched off an important conversation about school safety and appropriate conduct, Sinopoli said, noting it got underway only when a concerned student came forward to the school principal.

"This particular case has brought much-needed attention to this type of behaviour,'' he said. "Physical and sexual abuse cannot be tolerated anywhere, let alone in schools where children should feel safe. Parents, students and teachers are all talking about this and of what is expected of them, and that is a good thing.''