TORONTO — Former Canadian prime minister Kim Campbell provided some colourful commentary on U.S. politics, calling U.S. President Donald Trump a "motherf**ker" in a tweet Saturday.

Campbell was reacting to a video clip of a reporter asking Trump what kind of safety net is in place for the hundreds of thousands government workers left without pay if the current U.S. shutdown drags on.

Trump's controversial southern border wall, and a partisan impasse over the multi-billion dollar funding needed to raise it, caused a quarter of the U.S. government to shut down on Dec. 22.

Trump responded to the question by saying the safety net is the physical southern border wall itself. And that answer prompted Campbell to echo the same profanity used by Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib used days earlier to criticize the president.

He really IS a motherf**ker! https://t.co/mPSfKTtfIq — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) January 5, 2019

On Thursday, hours after Tlaib was sworn into Congress, Tlaib called the president a "motherfucker" at an event hosted by progressive advocacy group MoveOn.

She was telling the crowd about a comment her 13-year-old son made about her political win:

"And when your son looks at you and says, 'Mama, look, you won. Bullies don't win.' And I say, 'Baby, they don't.' Because we're gonna go in there and we're gonna impeach the motherfucker."

Campbell became Canada's first female prime minister after she was elected to replace Brian Mulroney as the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party Leader in 1993. Her historic tenure was cut short after she lost a general election four months after becoming prime minister.

Recently, she has emerged as an outspoken critic of Trump.

In the last weeks of the 2016 U.S. election campaign, Campbell called Trump a self-celebrating "sexual predator" over his now-infamous remarks that his celebrity allows him to grab women by their vaginas without their consent.

On U.S. election night, the former prime minister told CBC News she was "very disappointed" by Trump's victory, warning his "retrograde views" about women will backpedal progress on women's rights issues.

Then in 2017, Campbell panned Trump's team as examples of "the faces of deceit" for lying about campaign communication with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

In case you forget what pathological lying looks like! Totally unconnected to any moral sense or conscience! The faces of deceit! https://t.co/yEV5HhQkK2 — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) July 22, 2017

"In case you forget what pathological lying looks like!" she said at the time about a video featuring Trump's sons and several senior White House officials.

U.S. president calls congresswoman's comment 'disgraceful'

Trump called Tlaib's remark "highly disrespectful to the United States of America" during a press conference on Friday.

"I thought her comments were disgraceful," he told reporters at the White House. "I think she dishonoured her family using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there. I thought that was a great dishonour to her and to her family."

Watch: Fallout from U.S. congresswoman calling Trump a 'motherfucker'

The president did not acknowledge his own public use of the same expletive.

Trump used the word himself at a campaign rally in back in 2011 before dropping out of the election race the following year. At the time, he criticized China for its exports into the American market. He bragged a solution would be "so easy": introduce a tax on Chinese goods.

Speaking to a crowd in Las Vegas, the businessman pantomimed how that hypothetical diplomatic conversation would go: "I could say: 'Listen, you motherfuckers, we're gonna tax you 25 percent.'"

The president has repeatedly used salty language since taking office nearly two years ago. Last year, Trump sparked controversy when he described Haiti, and African nations in general, as "shithole countries."

And the president reportedly exercised his penchant for foul language during a closed-door meeting with congressional leaders as recently as Friday.

During that meeting, according to CNN, Trump kicked off the meeting with a 15-minute rant peppered with a generous use of the word "f**k."