Hollywood's finest celebrities stepped out on Sunday night for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. But amid the frenzy over Lady Gaga's memorable Valentino gown, which paid homage to Judy Garland in "A Star Is Born," and Idris Elba's James Bond vibes in a dashing green suit, you might have missed one of the night's most knockout (and understated) looks.

"Crazy Rich Asians" star Gemma Chan chose an unexpected number, which featured thigh-high shorts, pockets, and a dramatic train.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Gemma Chan slaying on the Golden Globes red carpet.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Gemma Chan hitting all the angles.

The dark teal gown came courtesy of Valentino Couture. While shorts are uncommon on the red carpet, the addition gave the elegant gown a modern twist, and fans were quick to praise Chan's stellar fashion choice.

Gemma Chan is probably the only person who could pull this off. Goddamn. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SzKcsFMTF7 — Anatoli Smorin (@erisparttwo) January 7, 2019

Clearly, Chan would have made her character, fashionista Astrid Leong, proud.

But she wasn't the only "Crazy Rich Asians" star to turn up the glam at the 2019 Golden Globes. Michelle Yeoh, who plays fierce matriarch Eleanor Young, stunned in a unique sequined leather gown by Shiatzy Chen.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Michelle Yeoh stuns in emerald green on the Globes red carpet.

Naturally, the 56-year-old actress accessorized with the iconic emerald ring her character wore in the film, which actually comes from her own jewelry collection.

"This is my own ring; it was such a character in the film, so it had to be instantly recognizable," she explained to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. "The colour green is about life, prosperity... and with Eleanor, since she's so particular, I knew the ring that she would wear."

WATCH: Michelle Yeoh talks about her emerald ring. Story continues below.

Director Jon M. Chu chose emerald for a specific reason, according to costume designer Mary E. Vogt.

"[He] always said that he saw emerald as Eleanor's colour," Vogt previously told The Knot. "He really felt that it was a very regal colour, a very strong colour, that it was just something that he associated with Eleanor. And so he thought she should have a green engagement ring."

Jon M. Chu/Instagram Director Jon M. Chu and Michelle Yeoh at the Golden Globes.

And finally, leading lady Constance Wu turned heads at the Globes in a custom Vera Wang gown, which featured a corset bodice and tulle skirt.

"The film is significant for so many reasons and this is an important moment in history. We felt wearing a female Asian designer was appropriate — especially as it is the first major award show of the season," Wu's stylist Micaela Erlanger told The Hollywood Reporter about the important fashion choice.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Constance Wu chose to wear Asian-American designer Vera Wang.

The night was particularly special for Wu. Not only was "Crazy Rich Asians" nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, but the star herself was also nominated for Best Actress in a musical or comedy.

Although Wu didn't win — nor did "Crazy Rich Asians" — she still had a fab night, and even brought her dad to the show.

Constance Wu/Instagram Constance Wu and her dad at the Golden Globes.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Constance Wu with her dad at Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party.

One thing's for sure: the "Crazy Rich Asians" cast has crazy good style, too. Check out some of their glamorous after-party looks below.

Donato Sardella via Getty Images (L-R) Jon M. Chu, Michelle Yeoh, Nico Santos and Constance Wu at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards post-party.

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images (L-R) Jon M. Chu, Fiona Xie, and Chris Pang attend Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party.

Michael Tran via Getty Images Lisa Lu and Jimmy O. Yang at HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party.