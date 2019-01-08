If you've been breathlessly awaiting The New York Times' recommendations on where to visit in Canada, given that last year's sole Canadian entry was Saskatoon, we've got some good news for you.

The Times just released its "52 Places To Go" guide and two of the spots are Canadian: Calgary, Alta., and the ice caves in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The ice caves in Sault Ste. Marie landed on the list's number 10 spot. Canadian correspondent for The New York Times Times' Ian Austen writes that the caves "emerge from the winds and waves that pound the north shore of Lake Superior." The caves are consistently being made and remade according to the wind, the sun, and shifts in the ice, adds Austen.

"See them now, as climate change may pose a threat," warn the Times.

Northern Ontario Travel Exploring the uce caves in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Calgary clocks in at number 20, highlighting its new central library as a must-see spot. The library, which opened this past November, is a five-storey building that includes a performance hall, cafe, climbing wall, children's playhouse, a classroom, and outdoor electromagnetic sculptures.

Watch: Calgary might have Canada's coolest library. Story continues after the video.

It's also a portal to the East Village, a Calgary neighbourhood reporter Elaine Glusac says is "booming" and "evolving."

The number one destination was Puerto Rico, followed by Hampi, India; Santa Barbara, Calif.; Panama; and Munich, Germany.

Last month, Travel + Leisure included two different but related Canadian spots on their list of places to visit in 2019: Toronto, Ont., and Alberta (the whole province.) And last summer, two different destinations made TripAdvisor's best travel experiences of 2018: Niagara Falls and Vancouver.

Also on HuffPost: