Ah, the weekend.

You're a parent, so it's not like you're sleeping in, but the weekends are an excellent excuse to take the day a little bit slower. No kid has ever willingly gotten dressed, anyway, so why not stay in your pajamas and enjoy a relaxing morning with this breakfast staple: pancakes.

In the video above, Delish shows us how to make the fluffiest, dreamiest pancakes. Sure, you could just open a box of the powdered stuff and add water, but a little bit of extra care will take your pancakes to the next level.

Get the full recipe here.

The trick to the fluffiest pancakes is to mix the batter gently, Delish notes, so take your time. That's what weekend mornings are for, after all. Over-mixing could lead to pancakes that are tough and chewy. And why go to this effort for a sub-par breakfast?

It'll take you about 20 minutes to make this recipe, which is ample time for you to drink a coffee in peace while the kids watch cartoons.

Serve with syrup, and enjoy ... before you have to head out the door for soccer practice.