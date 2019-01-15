Some nights, you work hard to make sure your family eats a nutritious, well-balanced dinner.

And some nights you just need some mac and cheese. We're in deep winter now, it's dark all the freaking time, and you're likely getting so sick of slow cooker recipes (how much cream of mushroom soup can one eat, really?).

That's where this buffalo mac and cheese with bacon comes in to get you excited about food again.

Even just watching that gooey liquid cheese cascade over the noodles in the video above should be enough to lift your winter funk.

It'll take you close to an hour to make it, but ... that cheese sauce. It calls to us.

Get the full buffalo mac and cheese with bacon recipe here.