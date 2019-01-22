It is a fact that both kids and adults love meatballs.

They're tasty, they're fun, they're filling, and if they're served on a steaming plate of pasta then all the better. Meatballs are basically a guaranteed dinner win, and now there's a way to get your fix and serve up a healthy meal, too.

Delish's recipe for garlic butter meatballs uses ground chicken as the base, and the tasty little morsels are served on zucchini noodles. They're low carb, gluten free, but tossed in garlic butter and lemon juice, then topped with parmesan and omg we're drooling.

The entire meal is ready in about 35 minutes, making it a tasty and totally feasible weeknight dinner.

Get the full recipe for garlic butter meatballs here.