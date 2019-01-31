Marc Piasecki via Getty Images Céline Dion in Paris on Jan. 25, 2019 in Paris, France.

By now we've probably all seen photos of Céline Dion living her best, most fashionable life during Paris Fashion Week. The last few days have seen her impeccably dressed in clothing by some of the biggest designers on the planet.

Her interest in fashion has been a major topic of conversation for a while now — but what's new for the star is the public conversations happening about her body.

Dion opened up about being in the public eye in a podcast and a print interview with Dan Wootton in the U.K. tabloid The Sun. She talked about her relationship with her 34-year-old dancer Pepe Munoz, who she described as her "best friend." They're not in a relationship — she's single, she said. And that's not all.

"By the way, when I say, 'I am single,' please, leave me alone. Thanks."

She also spoke candidly about her weight, which has been the subject of public debate lately. Critics have called her too thin, or tired-looking. But the singer, who goes through highly intense training for her performances, and who had ear surgery last spring, refuses to make her weight a topic of public conversation.

"If I like [my body], I don't want to talk about it. Don't bother. Don't take a picture," she said. "If you like it, I'll be there. If you don't, leave me alone."

In terms of her outfits, which some people describe as extra, she had the same response.

"I'm doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy," she said.

"To be honest with you, I think I'm at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it.

"It's all new. It's like I'm having a second wind — 50 has been great for me."

