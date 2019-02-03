'The Handmaid's Tale' Super Bowl Ad Will Terrify The BEEP Out Of You

There's a trailer for the new season of "The Handmaid's Tale," and it's cheerful and optimistic! Just kidding. Our entertainment continues to reflect the relentlessly bleak world we're living in, and season three of the show looks darker than ever.

The ad dropped during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, although it wasn't broadcast in Canada. It's only a 30-second spot, but it still manages to evoke genuine dread.

The ad references former U.S. President Ronald Reagan's cheery 1984 campaign ad. His ad didn't end with anything on fire, though.

Hulu's Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Campbell told The Wall Street Journal that the ad reflects the dynamic between the people who have political power and the people who don't, "which happens to reflect conversations taking place in today's environment."

"The Handmaid's Tale," based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel about a religious dystopia where fertile women are forced to give birth so that rich couples can have babies, has been largely praised by critics. But some viewers found the second season too persistently bleak. The show has gone past the end of the novel, and is now coming up with its own source material.

In November, Atwood announced that she's writing a sequel, which will not be connected to the show.

Hulu hasn't yet provided a date for the third season of the show, but the last two seasons were both released in the spring. In Canada, the series airs on Bravo/Crave.

