Drake Picks Up Grammy, Puts Down Awards Show During 'Acceptance Speech'

Drake might just be Canada's Kanye West when it comes to awards show speeches.

The Toronto-born rapper initially surprised everyone Sunday night by making an unexpected appearance to accept a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

However, the bigger surprise came when he spent most of his acceptance speech having none of the Grammys or his award, pretty much emulating K-West styles.

Drake won Best Rap Song for his hit track, "God's Plan," which beat out songs by Travis Scott ("SICKO MODE," which also features Drake), Jay Rock, Eminem and Boi1-da, among others.

During his acceptance speech, Drizzy called his win "the first time in Grammy history where I actually am who I thought I was for a second, so I like that."

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Drake accepts the Best Rap Song award for 'God's Plan' onstage backstage during the Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles

He then went on to explain that the music industry is a business where sometimes recognition is "up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say."

"We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport," he said, holding the award in his hand. "The point is, you've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown."

"Look, if there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and snow, spending money to buy tickets to your shows, you don't need this right here. You already won."

At that point, however, Drake had actually already won and accepted the award in person, so let's not forget that.

It wasn't so much of a mic-drop moment as it was a mic-cut moment. The Grammys basically responded with, "Yo, Drake, I'm really happy for you, but I'mma NOT let you finish!"

The Grammys have come under fire in the past for overlooking rap for its most prestigious awards, including the memorable 2014 scandal after Macklemore took home the Best Rap Album Award over Kendrick Lamar.

And, this is not the first time Drake has gone off-script during an awards show appearance. You may remember the fateful misfire he made in 2016 when he presented then rumoured-love Rihanna with her MTV Vanguard award. He declared his undying love for her, making her moment more about him than her or her accomplishments, went in for a kiss, and was awkwardly rebuffed by the Barbados-born superstar. And then, permanently rebuffed.

The rapper made Grammy headlines ahead of this year's show when producer Ken Ehrlich revealed that the Champagne Papi, Childish Gambino, and Kendrick Lamar all declined to perform at this year's show.

His appearance to accept the award came as a surprise in light of these circumstances, with many assuming that the Canuck star would skip the ceremony altogether. We're pretty sure the Grammys now wished he had.

